Combat Management System Market Growth Trends & Forecast till 2025

Stratview Research has published a report on the Combat Management System Market Segmented by Sub-System Type (Self-Defense Management System, Identification Systems, Weapon Management Systems, Track Management Systems, Display Systems, Situational Awareness Systems, and Unmanned Vehicle Control Systems), by Component Type (Software, Hardware), by Platform Type (Destroyers, Submarines, Frigates, Amphibious Ships, Corvettes, Fast Attack Craft (FAC), and Aircraft Carriers), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Combat Management System Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Based on the sub-system type, the market is segmented as self-defense management system, identification systems, weapon management systems, track management systems, display systems, situational awareness systems, and unmanned vehicle control systems. The unmanned vehicle control systems segment is estimated to depict the highest growth, driven by the rising acceptance of unmanned vehicles, such as UAVs, UUVs, and UGVs in naval combat operations, during the forecast period.

Based on the component type, the market is segmented as software and hardware. The hardware segment has been further sub-segmented into control consoles, combat data centers, and data network switchers. The software segment dominated the market in 2019, and is also anticipated to register a higher growth during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the high development cost of software, which is based on the intricate architecture of combat management system.

Based on the platform type, the market is segmented as destroyers, submarines, frigates, amphibious ships, corvettes, fast attack craft (FAC), and aircraft carriers. The corvettes segment is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to the rise in deliveries of corvettes across the globe.

In terms of regions, the Asia-Pacific market is projected to account for the highest growth in the coming five years. China, India, and Japan are the growth engines of the region and are also, exceedingly investing in the development of future-centric naval technologies. The market is driven by the growing ship building activities and the rising deliveries of combat vessels in the region. North America and Europe are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

