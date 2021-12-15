PU Sole (Footwear Polyurethane) Market Growth Offers Room to Grow to Existing & Emerging Players

Stratview Research has published a report on the PU Sole (Footwear Polyurethane) Market Segmented by Raw Material Type (Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate, Toluene Diphenyl Diisocyanate, and Polyols), by Footwear Type (Leisure, Work and Safety, Slippers & Sandals, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the PU Sole (Footwear Polyurethane) Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Based on the raw material type, the market is segmented as methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), toluene diphenyl diisocyanate (TDI), and polyols. The polyols segment held the largest share and is expected to soar high in the coming five years.

Based on the footwear type, the market is segmented as leisure, work and safety, slippers & sandals, and others. The leisure footwear segment is estimated to depict the highest growth during the forecast period. Leisure footwear is defined as footwear that is used on a regular basis for trend and comfort. Such a footwear also provides a grade of performance for various open-air activities. Sneakers, loafers, and flat soles are the few types of leisure footwear available commercially. The material selection for soles is a prime factor as soles play a significant part in delivering comfort to users. The engagement of polyurethane in soles presents enhanced flexibility, sturdiness, and comfort, which is bolstering the demand for this segment.

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing market for PU soles (footwear polyurethane) in the coming five years. China and Indonesia are the growth engines of the region and are anticipated to hold the largest share of the market in the region during the forecast period. The market is driven by the upsurge in the engagement of PU sole (footwear polyurethane) in leisure, sports, work & safety, and slippers & sandals footwear, which has subsequently augmented the demand for PU sole (footwear polyurethane). North America and Europe are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

