Covid-19 Impact on Battery Additives Market: Updated Study Offering Insights & Analysis up to 2026

Stratview Research has published a report on the Battery Additives Market Segmented by Type (Conductive Additive, Porous Additive, and Nucleating Additive), by Application Type (Lithium-Ion Battery, Lead Acid Battery, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Battery Additives Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Based on the application type, the market is segmented as lithium-ion battery, lead acid battery, and others. The lead acid battery segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas lithium-ion battery is expected to be the fastest-growing application type during the forecast period. Lithium-ion batteries are majorly used in various applications, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearable devices, and other home applications. The performance of lithium-ion batteries is enhanced by the presence of additives which possess various properties such as increased storage stability and offer safety.

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest as well as the fastest-growing battery additives market during the forecast period, with China and India being the major countries with lucrative growth opportunities. The growth of the market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for battery additives as they are used in various applications such as portable devices and electric vehicles, increasing population, the presence of a large number of battery additive manufacturers, and growing end-use industries, which have led to innovation and development, generating a huge demand for battery additives in the Asia-Pacific region. North America and Europe are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

