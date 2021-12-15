Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs) Market in Aircraft Engines: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025

Stratview Research has published a report on the Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs) Market in Aircraft Engines Segmented by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Business Jets, Military Aircraft, and Helicopter), by Engine Type (Jet Engine and Helicopter Engine), by Component Type (Static Components and Rotational Components), by Application Type (Combustor Liner, Shrouds, Blades, Nozzles, and Others), by Engine Zone Type (High Pressure, Low Pressure, and Combustor), by Material Type (SiC/SiC, Oxide/Oxide, and Others), by Manufacturing Process (Melt Infiltration, Chemical Vapor Infiltration, Sintering, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs) Market in Aircraft Engines minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

The global ceramic matrix composites market in aircraft engines is segmented based on the aircraft type into commercial aircraft, business jet, military aircraft, and helicopter. Commercial aircraft is forecasted to remain the largest segment of the market over the next five years. The development of CMC parts in the variants of the best-selling aircraft programs, such as B737 Max and A320neo, is the key growth driver of the market. Additionally, the upcoming variant B777x with five CMC applications in its GE9X engine is likely to further elevate the demand for CMC parts in this segment.

Based on the application type, the ceramic matrix composites market in aircraft engines is segmented into shrouds, combustor liner, blades, nozzle, and others. Shrouds are projected to remain the largest application over the next five years, driven by their usage in the Leap engines. Leap engine is certified for the B737 Max, A320neo, and C919 aircraft. CFM International, a JV between GE Aviation and Safran Aircraft Engines, delivered 1,736 Leap engines in 2019 and has an order backlog of 15,614 engines as of December 2019. Furthermore, the development of CMC shrouds in upcoming aircraft engines, such as GE9x, would further accelerate the demand over the next five years. All the major applications including combustor liner, shrouds, blades, and nozzles, are projected to witness healthy growth rates during the forecast period.

Based on the engine zone type, the CMCs market in aircraft engines is segmented as high-pressure zone, low-pressure zone, and engine combustor. High-pressure zone would remain the hotspot during the forecast period. CMCs are ideal materials as they offer a wide spectrum of advantages at high-pressure zones including a reliable performance at the extreme temperatures up to 1,300°C, a significant weight saving compared with nearest rival nickel alloys, and no need for air cooling. This improves the engine thrust and reduces fuel consumption and emits less pollution. All three zones are likely to witness impressive growth rates in the coming five years.

In terms of region, North America is projected to comfortably maintain its lead in the ceramic matrix composites market in aircraft engines during the forecast period. The key CMC players in the region have worked along with government institutions to make sure the commercial viability of CMCs in aircraft engines. The region also owns the presence of the major CMC part manufacturers such as GE Aviation and Pratt & Whitney. The key players are rolling out their dedicated CMC plants in North America to address the surging demand for CMCs. In 2019, Pratt & Whitney, US-based aircraft engine manufacturer, announced its plans to open a new ceramic matrix composites research and development facility in California. In March 2018, GE Aviation announced the expansion of the CMC production facility in Asheville, NC, the USA.

