Covid-19 Impact on Machine Tool Bearings Market to Witness Steady Growth through 2026

Stratview Research has published a report on the Machine Tool Bearings Market Segmented by Bearing Type (Ball Bearing [Angular Contact Ball Bearing, Deep Groove Ball Bearing, and Others] and Roller Bearing [Tapered Roller Bearing, Cylindrical Roller Bearing, and Others]), by Material Type (Metallic Bearings, Non-Metallic Bearings, and Hybrid Bearings), by Application Type (Metal Cutting and Metal Forming), by End-User Type (OE and Aftermarket), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Machine Tool Bearings Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Based on the bearing type, the market is segmented as ball bearing and roller bearing. Ball bearings are further classified as angular contact ball bearing, deep groove ball bearing, and others. In a similar way, roller bearings are further classified as tapered roller, cylindrical roller, spherical roller, and others. Ball bearings are expected to remain the larger segment of the market during the forecast period, driven by widespread deployment of angular contact ball bearings in the spindle of machine tool equipment. They consist of one or more rows of rolling balls between concentric grooved rings and are useful for both radial and axial loads in one direction.

Based on the application type, the market is segmented as metal cutting and metal forming. Metal cutting is projected to be the dominating segment of the market during the forecast period. Metal cutting application consists of machine tools that widely incorporate spindles in their design such as lathe, drilling, milling, boring, and grinding machines. Bearings are crucial parts that direct and boost spindle movements. The use of high-quality bearings improves the efficiency and reliability of machine tool spindles; thereby, increasing production and reducing wear and tear on machinery.

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market for machine tool bearings during the forecast period. Increasing demand for metal cutting machines coupled with the well-developed supply chain and significant expansions and investments in the automotive, oil and gas, and railways industries in the region are among the major factors driving the growth of the region’s market for machine tool bearings. Europe is also expected to offer sizeable growth opportunities during the forecast period, driven by increased demand for automation and precision in manufacturing processes as well as the rising demand from electric vehicles.

