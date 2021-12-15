Agriculture Bearings Market is Expected to Register a Considerable Growth by 2026

Stratview Research has published a report on the Agriculture Bearings Market Segmented by Bearing Type (Ball Bearing [Angular Contact Ball Bearing and Deep Groove Ball Bearing], Roller Bearing [Tapered Roller Bearing, Spherical Roller Bearing, Cylindrical Roller Bearing, and Others], and Others), by Material Type (Metallic Bearings, Non-Metallic Bearings, and Hybrid Bearings), by Application Type (Harvester, Tractor, Tillage & Sowing/Seeding, Mowing, and Others), by End-User Type (OE and Aftermarket), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Agriculture Bearings Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Based on the bearing type, the market is segmented as ball bearing, roller bearing, others. Ball bearings are further classified as angular contact ball bearing, and deep groove ball bearing. In a similar way, roller bearings are further classified as tapered roller bearing, cylindrical roller bearing, spherical roller bearing, and others. Ball bearings are expected to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period, driven by their widespread deployment in wheels and gearbox of agriculture equipment.

Based on the application type, the market is segmented as harvester, tractor, tillage & sowing/seeding, mowing, and others. Harvester is projected to be the leading segment of the market during the forecast period. Harvesters carry out some of the most intense jobs in agriculture. Bearings in harvester have to operate in presence of debris and massive radial loads and provide efficient motion with as little friction as possible. The tractor segment is expected to register consequential growth during the forecast period. Bearings enable the rotations in tractor wheels, engine, transmission, etc.

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market for agriculture bearings owing to the rising demand for high-powered tractors, a burgeoning horticultural industry, along with financial incentives from the government towards procuring agricultural equipment. Various government programs to promote agriculture mechanization and precision agriculture are further expected to boost the product demand in the region. Europe and North America are also likely to witness healthy growth rates owing to the high adoption of agriculture equipment in the region due to the unavailability and high cost of labor.

