Material Handling Bearings Market Size, Emerging Trends, Forecasts, and Analysis 2021-2026

Based on the bearing type, the market is segmented as ball bearing, roller bearing, plain bearing, and others. Ball bearings are further classified as angular contact ball bearing, deep groove ball bearing, and others. In a similar way, roller bearings are further classified as Tapered roller, cylindrical roller, spherical roller, and others. Roller bearings are expected to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period, driven by spherical roller bearings’ high-load carrying capacity and an ability to accommodate misalignment, helping the market stakeholders to obtain low maintenance costs and longer bearing service life.

Based on the application type, the market is segmented as conveyor, chain & hoist, forklift, and others. The conveyor is expected to remain the biggest demand generator of bearings during the forecast period. Conveyors are popularly used across industries as they lessen footprint by maximizing space, improve efficiency, boost accuracy, bring down production and labor costs, and enhance workforce safety. The forklift segment is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period as they are an essential aspect of every material handling operation and aid in the movement of large or numerous products.

In terms of regions, Europe is expected to be the largest market for material handling bearings during the forecast period. Germany is the largest market in the region driven by the dominance of the country in industries such as automobile, electronics, food & beverage, and manufacturing, creating a huge demand for material handling equipment.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, led by growing infrastructure activities and expanding manufacturing sector in emerging economies of the region. China is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market in the regional landscape.

