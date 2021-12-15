Marine Bearings Market to Grow at a Robust Pace During 2021-2026

Stratview Research has published a report on the Marine Bearings Market Segmented by Vessel Type (Naval & Coast Guard, Merchant Marine, Cruise & Ferry, Fishing Vessel, Yacht, Offshore, and Others), by Bearing Type (Ball Bearing [Angular Contact Ball Bearing, Deep Groove Ball Bearing, and Others], Roller Bearing [Tapered Roller Bearing, Spherical Roller Bearing, and Others], Plain Bearing, and Others), by Material Type (Metallic Bearings, Non-Metallic Bearings, and Hybrid Bearings), by Application Type (Shaft, Rudder, Deck Equipment, and Others), by End-User Type (OE and Aftermarket), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Marine Bearings Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Based on the bearing type, the market is segmented as ball bearing, roller bearing, plain bearing, and others. Ball bearings are further classified as angular contact ball bearing, deep groove ball bearing, and others. In a similar way, roller bearings are further classified as tapered roller bearing, spherical roller bearing, and others. Roller bearings are expected to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period, driven by the growing usage of tapered roller bearings across the industry for widespread applications.

Based on the material type, the market is segmented as metallic bearings, non-metallic bearings, and other bearings. Metallic bearing is expected to maintain its dominant position in the market during the forecast period. The ever-present risk of corrosion in the marine industry is the biggest challenge for bearing manufacturers. The metallic bearings offer high-load handling and excellent wear resistance capacity, but they eventually corrode in the seawater, unless protected from it. Hybrid bearings and non-metallic bearings are gaining traction in the market owing to their excellent corrosion resistance in the marine environment.

Based on Application type, the market is segmented as shaft, rudder, deck equipment, and others. The shaft segment is projected to steer the market growth during the forecast period, owing to the pivotal role of marine shafts in transferring rotational power from the engines to the propellers, which convert them into translational motion. The Deck equipment segment that includes precision equipment like gyroscope, is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market for marine bearings during the forecast period. The region has a dominant presence in the merchant marine, fishing vessel, and offshore vessel segments. China is a dominant player in the region and it alone produces more than 90 percent of the world’s shipping containers. Although the marine-bearing supplier landscape in the region has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is expected to recuperate gradually from 2021 onwards.

