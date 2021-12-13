Dynamic Positioning System Market Size, Emerging Trends, Forecasts, and Analysis 2021-2026

Stratview Research has published a report on the Dynamic Positioning System Market Segmented by Sub-Systems Type (Power Systems, Thruster Systems, DPS Control Systems, and Sensors), by Equipment Type (Class 1, Class 2, and Class 3), by Application Type (Merchant Vessels, Offshore Vessels, Passenger Ships, and Naval Vessels), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Dynamic Positioning System Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Based on the equipment type, the market is segmented as class 1, class 2, and class 3. The Class 3 segment is estimated to register the highest growth during the forecast period. It includes dynamic positioning systems that deliver precision in a vessel’s position as compared to other class types. Owing to the technological advancements and preference of class 3 dynamic positioning systems, their demand is on the anvil, which is driving the growth of the segment.

Based on the application type, the market is segmented as merchant vessels, offshore vessels, passenger ships, and naval vessels. The merchant vessels segment is estimated to be the largest application segment. The growth can be attributed to the increasing use of dynamic position (DP) vessels for offshore drilling by oil industries, which is bolstering the high growth of this segment.

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2018. It is anticipated that emerging economies, such as China and India will be the growth engines of the Asia-Pacific’s dynamic positioning systems market during the forecast period. The market is driven by the upsurge in the number of offshore patrol vessels and technological progressions, which are the prime drivers to propel the demand for dynamic positioning systems in the region. North America and Europe are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

