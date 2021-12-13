Automotive Steering Wheel Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2026

Stratview Research has published a report on the Automotive Steering Wheel Market Segmented by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Medium & Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicle), by Wheel Diameter Type (Small, Medium and Large), by Technology Type (Normal Steering Wheel, and Control Embedded Steering Wheel), by Material Type (Polyurethane, Leather, and Wood), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World).

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Automotive Steering Wheel Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

The global automotive steering wheel market is segmented based on vehicle type: passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and medium & heavy-duty commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle is expected to remain the most dominant vehicle type during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. This vehicle segment is also likely to grow at the fastest rate in the same period, driven by an organic growth in the passenger car production across the globe and increasing demand for autonomous driving with high passenger safety, especially in premium and luxury cars.

Based on steering diameter size, the global automotive steering wheel market is segmented as small, medium and large diameter. Small-sized steering occupies the largest share in the global automotive steering wheel market because of its high use in passenger cars, especially in hatchback and mid-size sedan cars. This diameter size is projected to witness the fastest growth during the studied period of 2020 to 2025, driven by Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Based on the technology, the global automotive steering wheel market is segmented as normal steering wheel and control embedded steering wheel. The normal steering wheel is projected to remain the most dominant technology type in the global automotive industry during the forecast period whereas control embedded steering wheel is expected to grow at a faster rate in the same period. Key initiatives, such as New Car Assessment Program taken by the government of many countries is also influencing the demand for automotive steering wheels equipped with an airbag to meet their safety standards.

Based on region, the global automotive steering wheel market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is projected to remain the largest automotive steering wheel market during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. This region is also likely to witness the fastest growth in the same period, driven by increasing automobile production mainly in China and India. Both countries (china and India) would remain act as the growth engines of the Asia-Pacific region in the coming five years. Europe and North America are also sizeable markets and are likely to experience healthy growths in the same period.

