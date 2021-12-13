Aircraft Thrust Reverser Market Is Likely to Experience a Strong Growth During 2019-2024

Stratview Research has published a report on the Aircraft Thrust Reverser Market Segmented by Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Very Large Body Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, and Business Jet), by Product Type (Cascade Type, Pivot Four Door, and Bucket Type), by Material Type (Composites and Metals), by Process Type (Hand Layup, Resin Infusion, AFP/ATL, and Others), by Mechanism Type (Hydraulic and Electric), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Aircraft Thrust Reverser Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

The global aircraft thrust reverser market is segmented based on aircraft type as Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, and Business Jets. Both, narrow- and wide-body aircraft are expected to remain the growth engines of the global aircraft thrust reverser market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Increasing narrow- and wide-body aircraft deliveries to support rising passenger traffic, the introduction of fuel-efficient next-generation aircraft, and rising commercial aircraft fleet size across regions are the key factors that are propelling the demand for thrust reversers in these segments.

Based on the product type, the global aircraft thrust reverser market is segmented as Cascade Type, Pivot Four Door Type, and Bucket Type. Cascade is expected to remain the most dominant and fastest-growing product type in the aircraft thrust reverser market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024, owing to its extensive usage in commercial and regional aircraft programs.

Based on the material type, the aircraft thrust reverser market is segmented as Composites and Metals. Composite is expected to remain the material of choice in the global aircraft thrust reverser market during the forecast period. There has been an incessant replacement of metal components with composite components, owing to their excellent strength-to-weight ratio at a relatively low weight. Metals, such as aluminum, titanium, and stainless steel, are primarily used in small sub-components, such as hinges and fittings.

Based on the region, North America is expected to remain the largest aircraft thrust reverser market during the forecast period, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth during the same period. The higher growth of aircraft thrust reverser in Asia-Pacific is mainly attributable to the increasing commercial aircraft fleet to support rising passenger traffic; the opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus for B737, A320, and A330 aircraft programs; and upcoming commercial and regional aircraft, such as C919 and MRJ.

