Covid-19 Impact on Core Materials Market to See Strong Expansion Through 2026

Stratview Research has published a report on the Core Materials Market Segmented by Type (Foam, Honeycomb, and Balsa), by End-Use Industry Type (Aerospace, Wind Energy, Marine, Transportation, Construction, and Others), and by Region.

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Core Materials Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Based on the type, the market is segmented as foam, honeycomb, and balsa. Foam is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the coming five years. Rapid progression of wind energy industry and wind turbine blade manufacturing drives the growth of this segment.

Based on the end-user type, the market is segmented as aerospace, wind energy, marine, transportation, construction, and others. The wind energy segment is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the high demand for core materials for composites by various end-use industries such as wind energy for designing and manufacturing of blades for large wind turbines.

In terms of regions, North America dominated the market for core materials for composites in 2018. The region is also expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The market is sustained by the growing demand for core materials for composites by various end-use industries, especially by the wind energy industry. Asia-Pacific is also expected to offer considerable growth opportunities during the forecast period. China and India are the growth engines of the region.

