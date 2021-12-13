Hollow Fiber Membrane Market Size, Share, Leading Players and Analysis up to 2026

Stratview Research has published a report on the Hollow Fiber Membrane Market Segmented by Filtration Type (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, and Reverse Osmosis), by Membrane Type (Polymer, Ceramic), by End-User Type (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Food & Beverages, Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals, and Others (Paper, Oil & Gas, and Pesticides)), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Hollow Fiber Membrane Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Based on the filtration type, the market is segmented as microfiltration, ultrafiltration, and reverse osmosis. Microfiltration is estimated to be the dominant filtration type over the forecast period owing to its excellent capacity of removing harmful species and high utilization in various industries including portable water treatment, food & beverages processing, dairy processing plant, etc.

Based on the membrane type, the market is segmented as polymer and ceramic. The polymer membrane type is estimated to account for the larger share of the market owing to its easy availability and low production cost. This membrane type is easy to manufacture, consumes low amount of energy & chemical during processing, owns high removal capabilities, and also has high permeability coupled with better mechanical strength, fueling the segment’s growth during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user type, the market is segmented as water & wastewater treatment, food & beverages, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals & chemicals, and others. Water & wastewater treatment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The segment’s growth is owing to the growing number of wastewater treatment facilities globally. This treatment helps in cleaning harsh chemicals & contaminants from wastewater, boosting the segment’s growth in the market during the forecast period.

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is estimated to account for the major share of the market with China being the major country with lucrative growth opportunities during the forecast period. Growing investments in the region from key players across the globe are enhancing the wastewater treatment facilities, gradually meeting the domestic consumption, accelerating the growth of the market over the forecast period. North America and Europe are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

