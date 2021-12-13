Residential Architectural Coatings Market and Forecast by 2028 with Top Key Players Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.,  PPG Industries Inc.,  RPM International Inc.,  The Sherwin-Williams Company,  Valspar and Others

The “Global Residential Architectural Coatings Market Analysis to 2028″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the residential architectural coatings market with detailed market segmentation by type, technology, application and geography. The global residential architectural coatings market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading residential architectural coatings market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the residential architectural coatings market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Akzo Nobel N.V, BASF SE, Dow, Inc., Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd., Kelly-Moore Paint Company, Inc., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Valspar

Paints and coatings are highly exploited in the architectural sector for both interior and exterior applications. Modern developments in paint technology, especially in acrylic formulations, have offered a broad range of weatherproof coatings. A huge number of people are migrating to urban areas in various countries. This results in the development of affordable housing and infrastructure by the construction industry. This is subsequently stimulating the demand for architectural coatings materials in the residential complexes. Furthermore, rising consciousness regarding maintaining a green environment has resulted in a massive demand for quality products, further leading to product innovation, thereby further augmenting the architectural coatings market’s scope.

The residential architectural coating is the product applied to residential buildings to protect their surface and improve its appearance. These architectural coatings protect a building from moisture, UV radiations, and microbes. Varnishes, stains, paints, primers, and lacquers are some of the types of architectural coating products used in the residential sector. Increasing construction of new homes and renovation of existing homes majorly in the higher end of the real estate market is anticipated to propel the growth of the residential architectural coating market in the coming years.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global residential architectural coatings market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The residential architectural coatings market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Residential Architectural Coatings Market Landscape Residential Architectural Coatings Market – Key Market Dynamics Residential Architectural Coatings Market – Global Market Analysis Residential Architectural Coatings Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Segmentation Residential Architectural Coatings Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Residential Architectural Coatings Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

