Acromegaly Treatment Market Report 2021, Market Overview, Trends and Forecast till 2028

Acromegaly is a hormonal disease caused due to excess production of growth hormone by pituitary gland in adults and affects the physical appearance and internal organs of patients. It is generally caused by benign pituitary tumor. Some of the symptoms of acromegaly are enlargement of feet and hands, also it may cause changes in shape of face. The acromegaly may lead to many health problems such as goiter, cardiovascular disorders, hypertension and others.

Leading Acromegaly Treatment Market Players:

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Ipsen Pharma

Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sandoz International GmbH

Fresenius Kabi

Foresee Pharmaceuticals LLC

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market. Few companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. According to the current market situation, the report further assesses the present and future effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market, giving more reliable and authentic projections In addition to this, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities.

The global acromegaly treatment market is segmented on the basis of disease, drug class, route of administration and distribution channel. Based on disease, the market is segmented as ectopic acromegaly and pseudo acromegaly. Based on drug class the acromegaly treatment market is segmented as Somatostatin analogs (SSAS), Somatuline depot (lanreotide), others SSAs, dopamine agonists (DAs), bromocriptine mesylate, others DAs, growth hormone receptor antagonist (GHRAs) and somavert (Pegvisomant). On the basis of route of administration, the market is segmented into oral and parenteral On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2019 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The Acromegaly Treatment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Acromegaly Treatment market in these regions.

