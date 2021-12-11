Asia Pacific Weapon Mounts Market Floats Growth in CAGR of 10.31% by 2027 and Revenue US$ 554.7Mn | Business Market Insights
The weapon mounts market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 296.9Mn in 2019 to US$ 554.7Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.31% from 2020 to 2027.
The weapon mounts are the assembly utilized for holding the weapons, typically the guns. These weapon mounts can be divided into two categories namely, static and non-static mounts.The weapon mounts havetheir application for the mounting different types of military weapons such as machine guns, autocannons, rifles, large-caliber guns, missile launchers, across land, air, and naval platforms.
Asia Pacific Weapon mounts Market-Companies Mentioned
- AEI Systems Ltd.
- CRSystemsInc
- Engine Engineering Company
- FN HERSTAL
- Troy Products
- Leonardo
- ISTEC SERVICES LTD
- Military Systems Group, Inc.
- TMIL-systems
- WE Platt
ASIA PACIFICWEAPON MOUNTS MARKET SEGMENTATION
Weapon Mounts Market – By Mount Type
- Static Mount
- Non-Static Mount
Weapon Mounts Market – By Platform
- Ground
- Vehicle-Mounted
- Fixed Installation
- Dismounted Soldiers
- Naval
- Aircraft Carriers
- Destroyers
- Frigates
- Corvettes
- Offshore Patrol Vessels
- Airborne
- Combat Aircraft
- Attack Helicopters
- Special Mission Aircraft
Weapon Mounts Market – By Mode of Operation
- Manned
- Remotely Operated
