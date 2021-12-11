Asia Pacific Music Streaming Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The music streaming market in APAC was valued at US$ 6,963.5 Mn in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 13,975.9 Mn by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia Pacific Music Streaming Market” and forecast to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific Music Streaming market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2028.

Below are some of the subscription plans provided by prominent music streaming service providers to increase number of music subscribers.a

Individual subscriptions for $9.99 from Apple Music, Amazon Music Unlimited, Napster, Pandora Premium, Spotify Premium Google Play Music, and YouTube. Additionally, Pandora offers subscription under the name of Pandora plus for $4.99.

Pandora, YouTube, and Spotify give advertising supported music services which are also called as free to the listener services

Companies such as Amazon, Apple, and Spotify offer Student Subscription for $4.99.

APAC Music Streaming Market Segmentation

APAC Music Streaming Market, by Content Type

Audio Streaming

Video Streaming

APAC Music Streaming Market, by Streaming Type

Live Streaming

On-Demand Streaming

APAC Music Streaming Market, by End-User

Commercial

Individual

APAC Music Streaming Market, by Country

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

APAC Music Streaming Market-Companies Mentioned

Amazon.com, Inc

Google LLC

Deezer

Apple, Inc.

Spotify Technology S.A.

JOOX

The research on the Asia Pacific Music Streaming Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia Pacific Music Streaming Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific Music Streaming Market.

