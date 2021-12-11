North America Probe Card Market to Grow at 6.3% CAGR to Garner US$ 703.69 million by 2028 – Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic by Business Market Insights FEINMETALL GmbH, FormFactor, Inc., Fujitsu

According to a new market research report “North America Probe Card Market” by Component Application, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region forecast to 2027 published by Business Market Insights, The probe card market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 459.89 million in 2021 to US$ 703.69 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028.

US is already the region’s largest smartphone market, and it claims to have the world’s largest 4G market. Owing to the expansion of 5G networks, many countries in the region are continuously striving for the development of network infrastructure, which is bolstering the demand for advanced integrated circuit (IC) chips. The rise in adoption of 5G networks is emerging as a significant opportunity for companies in the electronics & semiconductor sector to develop advanced RF modules using system-in-package (SiP) technology for connectivity. According to the Ericsson’s mobility report, the share of 5G network in the North American market is expected to grow from 4% in 2020 to 80% by 2026, while the rest 20% would be held by the 4G technology.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include:

FEINMETALL GmbH

FormFactor, Inc.

Fujitsu

GGB Industries

Japan Electronic Materials Corporation

Micronics Japan Co., Ltd.

SV Probe

Technoprobe S.p.A.

With COVID-19, the entire workforce has experienced a transition toward remote working, paving a way for North America Probe Card solution and hardware products. The reduced travel time and cost, the importance of involving employees in determining strategic goals, and the rising need for virtual meeting rooms have overall increased the spending of companies on North America Probe Card solutions.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the market for North America Probe Card Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of North America Probe Card market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2020 and 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for North America Probe Card Market

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

