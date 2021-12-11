The virtual desktop infrastructure market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 1,283.7 Mn in 2019 to US$ 3,388.5 Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

In the digital era, the competition in various industries is growing at an unprecedented rate and companies are continuously striving to find solutions that could help in enhancing employee productivity, operational efficiency while reducing the overall costs. Hence, the demand for advanced solutions such as virtual desktop infrastructure has been growing at an impressive pace across various industries including IT & telecom, government, healthcare, BFSI, education, retail, and manufacturing. The popular trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) is complementing the growth of virtual desktop infrastructure market as VDI solutions provide organizations with secure and controlled desktop environment which employees can access from any device that they use.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

com, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

VMware

Fujitsu Limited

Dell Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

The research on the Europe Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market.

