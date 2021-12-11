Synthetic Biology Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues US$ 56,044.9 million by 2025 with Business Market Insights

The Synthetic biology in healthcare market was valued at US$ 6,802.0 million in 2016 and it is projected to reach US$ 56,044.9 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.2% from 2016 to 2025.

Synthetic biology is a science of designing, altering and building simple organisms to perform specific therapeutic or industrial utilities. The commercialization or industrialization of biology renders processes quicker, cheaper and reliable. The organisms created are known as genetically modified organisms (GMOs), which do not require a definition that distinguishes it from genetic modifications. The growth of the Synthetic biology in healthcare market is attributed to the increasing investments, technological advancement and rising numbers of start-up companies are boosting the market over the years. In addition, the emerging trends of synthetic biology are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Top Companies of Synthetic Biology Market:

ThermoFisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Novozymes

Agilent Technologies

Amyris

GenScript

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

Twist Bioscience

New England Biolabs (NEB)

Synthetic Genomics Inc.

Synthetic biology in Healthcare Market – by Product

Enzymes

Oligonucleotides

Chassis Organisms

Xeno-Nucleic Acids

Synthetic biology in Healthcare Market – by Technology

Gene Synthesis

Genome Engineering

Measurement & Modelling

Cloning & Sequencing

Nanotechnology

Others

Synthetic biology in Healthcare Market – by Application

Industrial Applications

Food & Agriculture

Medical Applications

Environmental Applications

Others

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology, medical devices, pharma Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Synthetic Biology market globally. This report on ‘Synthetic Biology market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Regions Covered in the Global Synthetic Biology Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Synthetic Biology are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Year 2021 to 2025

The research report provides trustworthy primary and secondary research. It also relies on the latest research techniques to prepare highly detailed and accurate research studies such as this Synthetic Biology Market. It uses data triangulation, top-down and bottom-up approaches, and advanced Synthetic Biology Market research processes to come out with comprehensive and industry-best market research reports.

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis gives a deep explanation of the strengths and weaknesses of the global Synthetic Biology market and different players operating therein. The authors of the report have also provided qualitative and quantitative analyses of several microeconomic and macroeconomic factors impacting the global Synthetic Biology market. In addition, the research study helps to understand the changes in the industry supply chain, manufacturing process and cost, sales scenarios, and dynamics of the global Synthetic Biology market.

