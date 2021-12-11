Aircraft Surface Treatment Market Expected to Rise at A High CAGR, Driving Robust Sales and Revenue till 2026

The Aircraft Surface Treatment Market report by Company, Regions, Type and Application; added by Stratview Research is an in-depth analysis of the present and upcoming trends, market size, status, present scenario and upcoming technologies, market drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and growth strategies of major players. The present report provides market introduction, Aircraft Surface Treatment Market definition, mergers & acquisitions, key financial data, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, Industrial supply Chain, market size forecast, related tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures, etc.

To get a free sample report, Click here: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/648/aircraft-surface-treatment-market.html#form

Market Highlights:

Aircraft components are exposed to harsh environments that may critically damage the surface of the components. Surface treatment plays a pivotal role in surviving these parts from such harsh environments. The purpose of surface treatment is not only to protect aircraft parts from such a challenging environment, but also protect them against oxidation, corrosion, wear, erosion, and fouling. In addition to these, surface treatment reduces energy, reduces product consumption, and reduce chemical waste at the time of coatings. In an aircraft, different types of surface treatments are applied on different substrates. For example, conversion coatings performed using chromate or phosphate materials, are majorly used on the fuselage to prevent the formation of an oxide layer on the surface.

The Aircraft industry roughly holds less than a 15% share of the total surface treatment market. The aircraft surface treatment market flourished at an impressive rate from the past decade till 2018 and got slightly dwindled in 2019 mainly due to B737 Max grounding after two fatal accidents of the aircraft. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic further deepened the wounds of the industry. As a result of that, the market recorded its biggest-ever plunge of over 20%, shrunk the global market size close to US$ 470 million figure in 2020. Despite such a graver situation faced by the industry, strong industry fundamentals, such as a huge pile of order backlogs and expected revive in air traffic and recovery of aircraft production (especially for short-haul aircraft), are estimated to rejuvenate the demand in the years to come.

Top players in the market:

The report has listed few key players active in the market. Below given is the list-

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA.

Chemetall (BASF SA)

PPG Industries, Inc.

Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd.

Solvay SA

Socomore, The Surface Company

Quaker Chemical Corporation

Oerlikon Group

Fokker Technik (GKN Aerospace).

Segment-wise Analysis:

To broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the Aircraft Surface Treatment Market minutely. The report consists of segment-wise details such as application type, platform type, etc. It also covers the regional analysis, considering the potential regions and countries. Such segment-wise analysis will further assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities.

Critical Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the key trends in the Aircraft Surface Treatment Market?

How has the market (and its various sub-segments) grown in the last five years?

What would be the growth rate in the next five years?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the major vendors to lead in the Aircraft Surface Treatment Market?

What is the market share of the top vendors?

Order a Copy of Aircraft Surface Treatment Market report here: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/648/aircraft-surface-treatment-market.html

Custom Research:

Stratview research delivers custom research services across the sectors. In case of any custom research requirement related to market assessment, competitive benchmarking, sourcing and procurement, target screening, and others, please send your inquiry to [email protected]. Or connect with our experts at +1-313-307-4176

About Us

Stratview Research is a global market research firm helping its users tract the ever-evolving market scenarios through its top-notch market reports. It offers the most detailed market segmentation across all the industries.