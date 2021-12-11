South and Central America Decorative Paints Market 2021: Segmentation, Manufacturing Cost Analysis Including Key Raw Materials, Price Trend, Key Suppliers and Forecast 2027

The Decorative paints market in South and Central America is expected to grow from US$ 4,077.68 million in 2019 to US$ 5,816.94 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027.



The research on the South and Central America Decorative Paints market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the South and Central America Decorative Paints market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Decorative paints are defined as acrylic paints which helps to impart aesthetic design and distinctive texture in interior and exterior applications. The demand for decorative paints is rising growing with the change in consumer living patterns and growing focus over appearance of home, office, complexes, and other such spaces. With the growth of paints and coatings industry, the application of decorative paints in infrastructural and architectural sector has been recognized to be of utmost significance as they help to embellish both exterior and interior spaces of a building. Such paints are embedded with matte finish along with eggshell, gloss or satin finish and much more which helps to provide unique artistic pieces. Additionally, such paints are known for their functional characteristics such as light absorption and reflection, heat insulation, low VOC and others.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the South and Central America Decorative Paints market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the South and Central America Decorative Paints market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

• Acuario Paints

• BASF SE

• The Sherwin-Williams Company

• Akzo Nobel N.V

• Dow Inc.

• PPG Industries, Inc

• Jotun

• RPM International, Inc.

• Sinteplast

• Hempel A/S

The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the South and Central America Decorative Paints market segments and regions.

South and Central America Decorative paints Market Segmentation

South and Central America Decorative paints market, by Type

• Water Based

• Solvent Based

South and Central America Decorative Paints Market, by Application

• Residential

• Non-Residential

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the South and Central America Decorative Paints market.

