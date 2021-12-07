Medical Oxygen Concentrator Market Size, Top Players Analysis 2021 Global Comprehensive Growth, Research Statistics, Business Strategy, Industry Share, Supply-Demand, Growing Trends, Top Players Analysis and Regional Forecast 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Medical Oxygen Concentrator Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

A medical oxygen concentrator market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 125 during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Medical Oxygen Concentrator Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

As a healthcare device, a medical oxygen concentrator provides oxygen to patients suffering from respiratory disorders. In medical oxygen concentrators, sieve beds and filters separate nitrogen from oxygen to eliminate nitrogen constituents in the air. After the air has been purified and the nitrogen element removed, it is ready to be delivered to the dedicated patients via a nasal cannula or an oxygen mask. In addition to filtering the air they capture from the surroundings; the concentrators ensure that the oxygen delivered to patients is not contaminated. Although they are a lifesaver for patients suffering from respiratory ailments, they are designed only for patients with less complexity. However, 99% oxygen content is crucial in severe respiratory conditions, exceeding an oxygen concentrator’s limit, rendering it ineffective.

Factors Affecting

Increasing out-of-pocket spending (OOPS) has contributed to the rising demand for oxygen concentrators in low- and middle-income nations, which have been deeply affected by pollution. This increased demand has led to growth in the global medical oxygen concentrator market.

The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) reported that over 3.2 million people died of COPD in 2017, with a global mortality rate of 5.7%. A recent estimate claims that 90% of COPD deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries. Oxygen concentrators are more portable and simpler to use than other oxygen devices on the market, making them more effective for these patients. Globally, these factors contributing to the increasing demand for medical oxygen concentrators.

The high cost of oxygen concentrators and strict regulations are limiting the market’s growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Nearly every other industry across the globe has been affected by the Coronavirus outbreak, except pharmaceuticals and healthcare. Not only has the pandemic driven the medical oxygen concentrator, but it has also affected its overall design. Oxygen concentrators are known to provide oxygen to people with blood oxygen levels below 90%. Around the world, these devices are contributing to saving lives in a growing number of minor cases. It has resulted in a drastic increase in the demand for such devices over the past year. Further, the varied priorities and less attention paid to the overall medical structure of the various countries are fueling the global medical oxygen concentrator market as the government is running short of equipment to meet public demand.

Regional Analysis

In the global medical oxygen concentrator market, North America accounted for the largest market share. With an aging population and COVID-related aging trend, medical oxygen concentrators have seen a substantial increase in demand in the region. Additionally, the region is the worst affected region in the world for obstructive pulmonary disease. Thus, North America is forecast to witness a higher demand for medical oxygen concentrators, driving the global market for medical oxygen concentrators.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent competitors in the medical oxygen concentrator market are:

Chart Industries, Inc. (AirSep) (US)

DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC (US)

GCE Group (Sweden)

Inogen (US)

Invacare Corporation (US)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Nidek Medical (India)

O2 Concepts (US)

Supera Anesthesia Innovations (US)

Teijin Limited (Japan)

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global medical oxygen concentrators market segmentation includes Product Type, Technology, Application, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Portable Oxygen Concentrators

Stationary Oxygen Concentrators

Segmentation based on Technology

Continuous Flow

Pulse Flow

Segmentation based on Application

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Asthma

Sleep Apnea

Pneumonia

Others

Segmentation based on End-User

Home Care

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

