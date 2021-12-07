Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Trends and Challenges 2021: Supporting Growth, Top Players Strategy, Size-Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Peripheral Vascular Devices Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the global peripheral vascular devices market will be more than 7 % during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. The rising demand for the P.V.D. devices can be seen due to increasing numbers of cases of peripheral vascular disease and growing numbers of geriatric population. Not to mention, the number of improved products being introduced as well as an increasing number of diabetic patients across the world are also likely to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecasted period.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

PVD (or Peripheral Vascular Disease) is a medical condition where blood arteries become narrow. It results in a reduction of adequate blood flow in the human body. Apart from heart and brain vessels, PVD also affects and can cause constrictions or blockages in the veins of body parts such as the neck, arms, legs, and stomach.

Factors affecting the Peripheral Vascular Devices Market

The rising number of the geriatric population is due to higher and improved life expectancy and an increase in cases of PVDs in the younger population.

Improvement in healthcare infrastructure has resulted in an increasing number of hospitals as well as accessing healthcare facilities will also contribute to an increase in demand.

According to American Association for Vascular Surgery, the average cost of a peripheral vascular device is around USD 27,000. Such an amount is very high for patients with low income. In addition, recall performance, stringent regulations, and equipment malfunction issues hold back the growth of peripheral vascular devices.

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic

The pandemic induced by Covid-19 has negatively impacted the global market of peripheral vascular devices. Due to the increased risk of spreading viruses in hospitals, many patients avoided going to the hospitals for fear of getting infected. Medical procedures such as surgeries requires the patient to go through several clinical tests. In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, all elective surgeries and non-emergencies terminated, resulted in a drop in demand for peripheral vascular devices. In addition, the network of distribution and supply has slowed, influencing the overall global market growth.

Regional Insights

The leading market share in both manufacturing and demand for peripheral vascular devices is recorded in North America, mainly due to increased awareness among patients, increasing expenditures in health care infrastructure, and the popularity of minimally invasive procedures. During the forecasted years, the Asia-Pacific region is forecast to emerge as a prominent market due to improved healthcare infrastructure and increasing patient numbers.

Key players in the global peripheral vascular devices market

Edward Lifesciences Corporation (United States)

B. Braun Melsungen (Germany)

Abbott Laboratories (United States)

Angioscore Inc. (United States)

Teleflex Medical (United States)

Cook Group Inc. (United States)

Volcano Corporation (United States)

Boston Scientific Corporation (United States)

Endologix (United States)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany)

iVascular (Europe)

Cardinal Health (United States)

Becton, Dickinson, and Company (United States)

Other prominent players

Segment Analysis

By Type

Angioplasty Balloons

Old/Normal Balloons

Drug-Eluting Balloons

Cutting And Scoring Balloons

Angioplasty Stents

Drug-Eluting Stents

Bare-Metal Stents

Catheters

Angiography Catheters

Guiding Catheters

IVUS/OCT Catheters

Evar Stents Grafts

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts

Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts

Inferior Vena Cava Filters

Retrievable Filters

Permanent Filters

Plaque Modification Devices

Atherectomy Devices

Thrombectomy Devices

Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices

Embolic Protection Devices

Chronic Total Occlusion (CTO) Devices

Other Peripheral Vascular Devices

Guidewires

Vascular Closure Devices

Introducer Sheaths

Balloon Inflation Devices

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

