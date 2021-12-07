Electrosurgery Market Forecast to 2030 – Size 2021 Industry Share, Strategy Indication, End User, and Geography

Report Ocean presents a new report on Electrosurgery Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future. The global electrosurgery market size was at US $6.5 billion in 2020. The global electrosurgery market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period from 2021-2030. The market size will reach US $10.8 billion by 2030.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Electrosurgery Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

An electrosurgical procedure involves passing high-frequency currents through the human body. This type of surgical procedure destroys tissue or coagulates blood vessels using a heated metal wire electrode. Various electrosurgery products or equipment are used during surgery to cut tissue or to prevent bleeding. Its application has expanded to a wide range of surgical specialties since the advent of electrosurgery devices, mainly due to its advantages, including the ability to make precise cuts with minimal blood loss. The market offers a wide range of electrosurgery devices, including electrodes, cords, generators, etc.

Factors Influencing the Growth

The development of easy electrosurgery procedures and numerous applications is a primary factor contributing to the market’s growth.

The increasing number of medical, cosmetic, and aging-related surgeries and the increasing adoption rate drive the electrosurgery market.

Increasing electrosurgery’s popularity and the rise in electrosurgery procedures over conventional surgical procedures provide opportunities for the electrosurgery market.

The tough competition among market players is one of the main factors obstructing the market’s growth of the electrosurgery market in the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 cases have surged across the globe, straining healthcare facilities everywhere. In order to save healthcare personnel and resources for treating patients infected with COVID-19, elective and non-emergency services were halted. There were several surgeries canceled in COVID-19’s first wave, including general and orthopedic surgeries. Consequently, the demand for electrosurgical devices and instruments decreased suddenly. Nevertheless, the global electrosurgery market is forecast to flourish in the post-COVID-19 period as all postponed surgeries will proceed, and new surgeries will also happen.

Regional Analysis

North America commanded the largest share of the global market and is forecast to continue dominating throughout the forecast period. One of the main reasons for the region’s dominance is the adoption of technologically advanced medical devices due to the developed healthcare infrastructure. In addition, North America benefits from a large patient pool with accessible healthcare services that propel the demand for electrosurgery devices. Additionally, similar factors are affecting the electrosurgery market in Europe, which accounts for a significant percentage of the market.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies in the global electrosurgery market are:

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Medtronic, Kirwan Surgical Products LLC

Olympus Corporation

Coopersurgical, Inc.

Ethicon, Inc.

Bowa-Electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Conmed Corporation

KLS Martin

B. Braun Melsungen

Applied Medical Resources Corporation

Apyx Medical Corporation

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

Boston Scientific

Smith & Nephew PLC

Surgical Holdings

Utah Medical Products, Inc.

Meyer-Haake GmbH

Encision Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global electrosurgery market segmentation focuses on Product, Surgery Type, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

Electrosurgical Generators

Electrosurgical Instruments

Bipolar Electrosurgical Instruments

Advanced Vessel Sealing instruments

Bipolar Forceps

Monopolar Electrosurgical Instruments

Electrosurgical Pencils

Electrosurgical Electrodes

Suction Coagulators

Monopolar Forceps

Electrosurgical Accessories

Patient Return Electrodes

Cords, Cables, and Adapters

Other Accessories

Segmentation based on Surgery Type

General Surgery

Obstetrics/Gynecology Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Oncological Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery

Urological Surgery

Neurosurgery

Others

Segmentation based on End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ablation Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Laboratories

Academic Institutes

Segmentation based on region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

