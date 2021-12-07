Steam Turbine Market Size, Emerging Trends, Forecasts, and Analysis 2021-2026

The Steam Turbine Market report, published by Design Type (Reaction and Impulse), by Exhaust Type (Condensing and Non-Condensing), by Fuel Type (Fossil Fuel, Biomass, and Geothermal), by End-Use Type (Industrial [Refinery, Chemical Plant, Sugar Plant, Pulp & Paper, and Others] and Utility), by Capacity Type (<3 MW, 3-100 MW, and >100 MW), by Technology Type (Steam Cycle, Combined Cycle, and Cogeneration), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Market Insights

Steam Turbine Market is likely to witness a steady CAGR of more than 2.5%, during the forecast period. This is primarily because of the several regulations for the promotion of low carbon fuels in order to reduce the environmental hazardous emissions. Also, there has been a growing focus towards the development of low scale thermal power plants, which is significantly fueling the market growth. In addition, on account of the growing preference towards optimizing energy across industries, there would be a surge in the overall market demand, globally. In other words, with the increasing requirement for electricity, there would be a higher demand for steam turbines during the forecast period.

The report estimates the current and future demand for Steam Turbine Market at the global, regional, as well as country-level. The report also studies all the major suppliers of the market located across the globe. The vital data/information offered in the report can play an important role for the market participants in the identification of the low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as to formulate the growth strategies in order to expedite their growth process.

Key Players

The key players in the Steam Turbine Market are:

Ansaldo Energia

Elliott Group

DONGFANG TURBINE CO., LTD.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

General Electric

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Mitsubishi Power, Ltd.

Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd.

Siemens Energy

Toshiba America Energy Systems Corp.

