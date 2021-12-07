Electric Vehicle Recycled Battery Materials Market Is Likely to Experience a Strong Growth During 2020-2025

The Electric Vehicle Recycled Battery Materials Market report, published by Source Type (Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and Battery Electric Vehicle), by Battery Type (Lithium-ion Battery and Nickel Metal Hydride Battery), by Material Type (Aluminum, Copper, Nickel, Iron, Lithium, Cobalt, and Others), by Recycling Process Type (Pyrometallurgy, Hydrometallurgy, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Market Insights

The Electric vehicle recycled battery materials market size is projected to grow at an impressive rate over the next five years to reach US$ 300.8 million by 2025. A significant increase in the demand for electric vehicles, a large volume of batteries reaching their end-of-life, decreasing the life expectancy of EV batteries, and the scarcity of battery raw materials are likely to drive the EV recycled battery materials market. Along with these factors, government support and imposed regulations regarding EV adoption and battery recycling are expected to boost the recycling of batteries across all regions.

The report estimates the current and future demand for Electric Vehicle Recycled Battery Materials Market at the global, regional, as well as country-level. The report also studies all the major suppliers of the market located across the globe. The vital data/information offered in the report can play an important role for the market participants in the identification of the low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as to formulate the growth strategies in order to expedite their growth process.

The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis. Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints.

Growth drivers and constraints. Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Key success factors.

Key Players

The key players in the Electric Vehicle Recycled Battery Materials Market are:

Accurec Recycling GmbH

Battery Solutions, LLC

GEM Co. Ltd.

Guangdong Brunp Recycling Technology Co. Ltd.

Guangdong Guanghua Sci-Tech Co. Ltd.

Li-Cycle Corp.

Redux Recycling GmbH

Retriev Technologies

SungEel HiTech Co. Ltd.

Umicor

