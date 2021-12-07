US Event Logistics Market Revenue to Cross USD 9,143.9 Bn by 2028: Business market Insights

The US event logistics market is expected to grow from US$ 6,969.8 million in 2021 to US$ 9,143.9 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Event logistics is one of the most vital elements in the event planning and management process. Strong logistics management is the major key in delivering the business results that are expected from the event. The adoption of event logistics services is evident in all the stages of the event planning process, from its inception to its completion.

Kuehne Nagel International AG CEVA LOGISTICS AG DB Schenker DHL International GmbH (Deutsche Post DHL Group) FedEx Corporation United Parcel Service of America, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc. GEODIS Rhenus Group GEFCO Group

US Event Logistics Market – by Type

Inventory Management

Delivery Systems

Freight Forwarding

Others

US Event Logistics Market – by End User

Entertainment and Media

Sports

Corporate Events and Trade Fair

Others

To understand the US event logistics market landscape and identify market segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return

To comprehend the ever-changing competitive market landscape

To identify market segments with the most promising probable sales to efficiently plan mergers and acquisitions, and partnership deals in the market

To make knowledgeable business decisions from perceptive and comprehensive analysis of market performance of various segments in the market

To obtain the market revenue forecast on the basis of various segments for 2020–2028

