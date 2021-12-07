US Event Logistics Market Revenue to Cross USD 9,143.9 Bn by 2028: Business market Insights
The US event logistics market is expected to grow from US$ 6,969.8 million in 2021 to US$ 9,143.9 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2028.
Event logistics is one of the most vital elements in the event planning and management process. Strong logistics management is the major key in delivering the business results that are expected from the event. The adoption of event logistics services is evident in all the stages of the event planning process, from its inception to its completion.
Get Sample Copy of this US Event Logistics market research report – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00023336
US Event Logistics Market – Companies Profiles
- Kuehne Nagel International AG
- CEVA LOGISTICS AG
- DB Schenker
- DHL International GmbH (Deutsche Post DHL Group)
- FedEx Corporation
- United Parcel Service of America, Inc.
- XPO Logistics, Inc.
- GEODIS
- Rhenus Group
- GEFCO Group
US Event Logistics Market Segmentation
US Event Logistics Market – by Type
- Inventory Management
- Delivery Systems
- Freight Forwarding
- Others
US Event Logistics Market – by End User
- Entertainment and Media
- Sports
- Corporate Events and Trade Fair
- Others
Order a Copy of this US Event Logistics market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00023336
Reasons to Buy Report
- To understand the US event logistics market landscape and identify market segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return
- To comprehend the ever-changing competitive market landscape
- To identify market segments with the most promising probable sales to efficiently plan mergers and acquisitions, and partnership deals in the market
- To make knowledgeable business decisions from perceptive and comprehensive analysis of market performance of various segments in the market
- To obtain the market revenue forecast on the basis of various segments for 2020–2028
About Us:
Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.
Contact US:
Business Market Insights
Phone: +442081254005
E-Mail ID: [email protected]
Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/
LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/