The South & Central America Refrigerated Snacks market size is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 6,270.32 billion by 2028

The refrigerated snacks market in SAM is expected to grow from US$ 4,587.14 million in 2021 to US$ 6,270.32 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028.

South and Central America include countries such as Brazil, Argentina, and the rest of South and Central America. This is another region contributing to the growth of refrigerated snacks in relation to consumption. South and Central America are considered among the fastest-developing convenience food market across the world; however, it is less mature compared to other regions. Countries such as Chile, Panama, Brazil, and Argentina are contributing to the growth of the studied market in the region.

SAM Refrigerated Snacks Market -Companies Mentioned

Danone S.A. General Mills Inc. Hormel Foods Corporation Mars Incorporated Mondelez International, Inc. Nestle S.A PepsiCo The Kraft Heinz Company

SAMREFRIGERATED SNACKS MARKETSEGMENTATION

SAM Refrigerated Snacks Market – By Type

Baked Goods and Confectionery

Fruits and Vegetables

Yogurt

Meat Snacks

Sandwiches and Savory Snacks

Others

SAM Refrigerated Snacks Market – By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Store

Online Retail

Others

SAM Refrigerated Snacks Market – By Country

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of SAM

