The South and Central America Nitinol Medical Devices Market could be worth $1,352.70 million by 2028, says The Insight Partners

The South and Central America nitinol medical devices market is expected to reach US$ 1,352.70 million by 2028 from US$ 891.98 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Nitinol refers to an alloy of nickel and titanium that is rapidly becoming a metal of choice for composition of various medical devices in the healthcare industry. Nitinol widely finds its applications as self-expanding grafts, baskets, filters, graft-supporting systems, and others. Nitinol alloys are most known for their super-elasticity and thermal shape memory.

Company Profiles

Abbott Zimmer Biomet B. Braun Melsungen AG Boston Scientific Corporation BD Arthrex, Inc Terumo Corporation NORDSON CORPORATION

SOUTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA NITINOL MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Nitinol Stents

Nitinol Guidewires Orthodontic Guidewires Endoscopic Guidewires

Nitinol Filters

Nitinol Basket

Nitinol Catheters

Others

By Application

Orthopedic

Vascular

Dental

Gastroenterology

The research on the South and Central America Nitinol Medical Devices market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the South and Central America Nitinol Medical Devices market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the South and Central America Nitinol Medical Devices market.

