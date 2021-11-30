Aircraft De-Icing Market Share, Demand, Top Players, Growth, Size, Revenue Analysis, Top Leaders and Forecast 2027
Aircraft De-Icing Market size was valued at US$ 1.12 Bn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 4.8 % through 2020 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ 1.63 Bn.
Aircraft De-Icing Market Overview:
Aircraft De-Icing Market comprises a broad presentation of past data as well as current and future system, constraint, and improvement requirements. The study contains in-depth information on the key factors influencing the growth of the fuel market.
The presence of low temperature at high altitudes creates the saturation of ice on the aircraft surface, wings, and propellers. When the aircraft touches the height of 6000 ft., the liquid coolants and water storage of the aircraft start converting into ice. To avoid any accidents due to the freezing of aircraft machinery, a constant need for De-Icing of the aircraft is required. Aircraft De-Icing consists of the removal of ice from the internal and external surface of the aircraft during and after the completion of the journey. The historical records of accidents due to freezing of aircraft components mid-air and rising awareness by regulatory bodies towards the safety of passengers and staff has resulted in a growth in the Global Aircraft De-Icing market.
Aircraft De-Icing Market Scope:
The leading suppliers’ successful business techniques are included in this statistical analysis of the Aircraft De-Icing market. To be competitive in the Aircraft De-Icing industry, vendors employ both organic and inorganic growth strategies.
To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-COVID-19 impact, market suppliers should concentrate more on growth prospects in fast-growing types while maintaining their positions in slow-growing segments.
The Aircraft De-Icing market forecast study goes into great detail on key vendor profiles. The profiles provide details on the production, long-term viability, and future prospects of the most successful enterprises.
Segmentation:
Key players:
• Clariant AG
• DOW
• Vestergaard Company
• JBT Corporation
• Kilfrost
• SDI Aviation
• LyondellBasell
• UTC Aerospace Systems
• BASF SE
• Contego De-icing Solutions
• B/E Aerospace
• Kiittokori OY
• Cryotech
• Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co., Ltd.
• Global Ground Support LLC
The research report focuses on the current market size of the Aircraft De-Icing market and their growth rates, based on records and financial information with a company profile of major players/manufacturers.
Regional analysis:
This Aircraft De-Icing market research analysis provides valuable insights into the market’s post-COVID-19 impact, which will help businesses evaluate their business strategy. Market segmentation by end-user as well as geography are also included in this report (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
