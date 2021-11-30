App Analytics Market 2021 | Size, Growth, Industry Trends, Demand and Forecast 2026
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “App Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the global app analytics market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during 2021-2026.
App analytics refers to the process of capturing, analyzing, and delivering meaningful insights from application usage and metrics. It aids in enhancing the customer experience and business outcomes. App analytics provides insightful data about the response time, counts, exceptions, dependency rates, custom metrics, etc. It also offers real-time analysis through the visualization of information, which enables enterprises to troubleshoot performance and root cause issues. App analytics can analyze data in numerous contexts, capture application data without writing new code, analyze streaming data and log files quickly, handle significant data center needs, etc.
Market Trends
The escalating need to measure the performance of web, mobile, and desktop applications is primarily driving the app analytics market across the globe. Besides this, the increasing demand for app analytics in the retail sector, where it allows enterprises to monitor performance across complex operational silos and translate it into meaningful insights, is further catalyzing the market growth. Apart from this, these solutions enable developers to build software and fix bugs quickly, besides also acting as mobile app analytics tools. These tools aid in providing information about the geographical distribution of the software, the number of users, etc. In the coming years, the expanding utilization of these products across various industries, such as BFSI, media and entertainment, logistics, etc., is anticipated to propel the app analytics market.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
- Adobe Inc.
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
- App Annie
- AppDynamics Inc (Cisco Systems Inc.)
- Apptentive Inc.
- Clevertap
- Countly
- Flurry
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Mixpanel
- Taplytics Inc
- Upland Software Inc.
The report has segmented the market based on type, component, deployment mode, application and industry vertical.
Breakup by Type:
- Mobile App Analytics
- Web App Analytics
Breakup by Component:
- Software
- Services
Breakup by Deployment Mode:
- On-premises
- Cloud-based
Breakup by Application:
- Marketing Analytics
- Performance Analytics
- In-App Analytics
- Revenue Analytics
- Others
Breakup by Industry Vertical:
- Gaming and Entertainment
- Social Media
- IT and Telecom
- Health and Fitness
- Travel and Hospitality
- Retail and E-commerce
- Education and Learning
- BFSI
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
