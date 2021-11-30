Bot Security Market Top Countries Survey, Company Profiles Review, Key Findings, Analysis by Trends 2021 Size, Share, Future Plans and Forecast 2027

Bot Security Market size was valued at US$ 287.4 Mn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 19.3% through 2021 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ 1,179.3 Mn.

Bot Security Market Overview:

Bot Security Market comprises a broad presentation of past data as well as current and future system, constraint, and improvement requirements. The study contains in-depth information on the key factors influencing the growth of the fuel market.

The Global Bot Security Market was valued at US$ 342.8 million in 2020. The rise in bad bot traffic, rising sophistication of botnet assaults and loss of revenue for firms, traffic shift from mobile to web, and explosion in the use of APIs across businesses such as eCommerce, travel, gaming, and others are all major driving reasons for the bot security market. Bots or Internet robots, often known as spiders, crawlers, and web bots, are internet-based software programs that are used to execute repetitive tasks. There are two sorts of bots: There are excellent bots and terrible bots. While good bots are beneficial for tasks such as indexing a search engine, bad bots can be used to build a bot network and launch malware attacks.

Bot Security Market Scope: