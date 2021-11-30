Connected Aircraft Market 2021 Share, Size, , Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects And Forecasts To 2027

Connected Aircraft Market Overview:

An increase in the demand for digitization of the technology used for communication between aircraft and ground control has resulted in a rise in demand for the use of the Internet of Things for operating and maintaining aircraft communication functions. Connected Aircraft uses IP networks for providing internet connection that brings aircraft online to augment aircraft operations with real-time data, enabling aircraft crew and ground operators to effectively manage and monitor aircraft position and functions. An increase in the use of portable devices by people, rising demand for internet connectivity in aircraft, and efficiency of IoT for maintaining air traffic control have resulted in a growth in the Global Connected Aircraft Market.

Connected Aircraft Market comprises a broad presentation of past data as well as current and future system, constraint, and improvement requirements. The study contains in-depth information on the key factors influencing the growth of the fuel market.

Shipments, prices, revenue, gross margin, interview records, and business dispersion, among other things, are included in the Connected Aircraft Market research. Consumers can use this information to learn more about their competitors. The report also provides data on all regions and countries throughout the world, as well as business sector size, scale, and value, as well as pricing information.

Connected Aircraft Market Scope:

The leading suppliers’ successful business techniques are included in this statistical analysis of the Connected Aircraft market. To be competitive in the Connected Aircraft industry, vendors employ both organic and inorganic growth strategies.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-COVID-19 impact, market suppliers should concentrate more on growth prospects in fast-growing types while maintaining their positions in slow-growing segments.

The Connected Aircraft market forecast study goes into great detail on key vendor profiles. The profiles provide details on the production, long-term viability, and future prospects of the most successful enterprises.

Connected Aircraft Market Segmentation:

The rising demand for maintaining constant communication with the ground command center and the presence of harsh weather to operate aircraft in the air has resulted in a 5.1% increase in the use of Connected Aircraft in 2018 as compared to the duration of 2014-2017 by the civil aviation industry present in Europe.

An increase in the number of private players and rising demand for in-flight entertainment has resulted in a 3.8% increase in demand for Connected Aircraft in 2019 as compared to the duration of 2016-2018 by the civil aviation industry present in the Asia-Pacific. The Middle East and Africa’s market is showing a growth rate of 2.8% which is concentrated more in countries like Qatar, UAE, and Saudi Arabia for civil aviation and by the military sector of Israel. The South American market is showing a low growth rate, the reason for which is the inconsistencies in the presence of aerial infrastructure throughout this region required by the civil aviation industry.

Key players:

• Honeywell International Inc.

• BendixKing

• Collins Aerospace

• Gogo LLC

• Thales Group

• Iridium Communications Inc.

• IntelsatA

• Eutelsat SA

• Viasat

• Inmarsat Global Ltd.

• Airbus S.A.S.

• Panasonic Avionics

• BAE Systems PLC

• Cobham Limited

• Kontron AG

• Zodiac Aerospace

The research report focuses on the current market size of the Connected Aircraft market and their growth rates, based on records and financial information with a company profile of major players/manufacturers.

Regional analysis:

This Connected Aircraft market research analysis provides valuable insights into the market’s post-COVID-19 impact, which will help businesses evaluate their business strategy. Market segmentation by end-user as well as geography are also included in this report (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

