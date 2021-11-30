Anticoagulants Market 2021 | Growth, Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2026
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Anticoagulants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the global anticoagulants market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026.
Blood clots form when blood thickens, forming a semi-solid mass in any part of the body. This can lead to severe health issues, such as heart attack, stroke, pulmonary embolism, transient ischemic attacks, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), etc. Owing to this, doctors prescribe anticoagulant drugs to people who are at a high risk of blood clot formation. These drugs aid in thinning blood, reducing or preventing blood clotting, and prolonging the clotting period. They are generally available in capsule or tablet form, including rivaroxaban, warfarin, dabigatran, apixaban, etc.
Market Trends
The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is leading to an increasing number of individuals becoming afflicted by hypercoagulability, which is becoming one of the biggest causes of mortality across the globe. This is catalyzing the demand for anticoagulant drugs to treat this thrombotic condition in critically ill or hospitalized patients. Moreover, the rising incidences of risk factors, such as trauma, extended sitting, smoking, blood disorders, autoimmune diseases, etc., that can cause blood clotting in various body parts are also augmenting the global market. Additionally, the growing prevalence of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis C, Lyme disease, obesity, cancer, chronic inflammation, etc., is further propelling the market growth. Besides this, the improving diagnosis rates and the escalating need for target therapeutics are expected to fuel the anticoagulants market over the forecasted period.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Aspen Holdings
- Bayer AG
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited
- Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Johnson Johnson Private Limited
- Pfizer Inc.
The report has segmented the market based on drug class, route of administration, distribution channel and application.
Breakup by Drug Class:
- Novel Oral Anticoagulants (NOACs)
- Heparin and Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH)
- Vitamin K Antagonist
- Others
Breakup by Route of Administration:
- Oral Anticoagulant
- Injectable Anticoagulant
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Stores
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Atrial Fibrillation and Heart Attack
- Stroke
- Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- Pulmonary Embolism (PE)
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
