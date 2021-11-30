Anticoagulants Market 2021 | Growth, Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Anticoagulants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the global anticoagulants market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026.

Blood clots form when blood thickens, forming a semi-solid mass in any part of the body. This can lead to severe health issues, such as heart attack, stroke, pulmonary embolism, transient ischemic attacks, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), etc. Owing to this, doctors prescribe anticoagulant drugs to people who are at a high risk of blood clot formation. These drugs aid in thinning blood, reducing or preventing blood clotting, and prolonging the clotting period. They are generally available in capsule or tablet form, including rivaroxaban, warfarin, dabigatran, apixaban, etc.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/anticoagulants-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is leading to an increasing number of individuals becoming afflicted by hypercoagulability, which is becoming one of the biggest causes of mortality across the globe. This is catalyzing the demand for anticoagulant drugs to treat this thrombotic condition in critically ill or hospitalized patients. Moreover, the rising incidences of risk factors, such as trauma, extended sitting, smoking, blood disorders, autoimmune diseases, etc., that can cause blood clotting in various body parts are also augmenting the global market. Additionally, the growing prevalence of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis C, Lyme disease, obesity, cancer, chronic inflammation, etc., is further propelling the market growth. Besides this, the improving diagnosis rates and the escalating need for target therapeutics are expected to fuel the anticoagulants market over the forecasted period.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

Aspen Holdings

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson Johnson Private Limited

Pfizer Inc.

Ask Customization and Browse full report with TOC List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3jcF8p9

The report has segmented the market based on drug class, route of administration, distribution channel and application.

Breakup by Drug Class:

Novel Oral Anticoagulants (NOACs)

Heparin and Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH)

Vitamin K Antagonist

Others

Breakup by Route of Administration:

Oral Anticoagulant

Injectable Anticoagulant

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Application:

Atrial Fibrillation and Heart Attack

Stroke

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Pulmonary Embolism (PE)

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Browse Other Reports by IMARC Group:

Data Wrangling Market Report 2021 | Share, Growth, Size, Trends, Demand and Forecast 2026

Anti-Rheumatics Market Report 2021 | Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand and Forecast 2026

Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Market Report 2021 | Demand, Share, Trends, Size, Growth and Forecast 2026

Auto Dimming Mirror Market Report 2021 | Demand, Growth, Share, Size, Trends and Forecast 2026

Security Testing Market Report 2021 | Demand, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026

Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Report 2021 | Demand, Share, Growth, Size, Trends and Forecast 2026

Ablation Devices Market Report 2021 | Demand, Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2026

Patient Handling Equipment Market Report 2021 | Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Trends and Forecast 2026

Intraoperative Imaging Market Report 2021 | Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026

Metal Foil Tapes Market 2021 | Size, Growth, Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2026

Managed Print Services Market 2021 | Growth, Size, Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2026

App Analytics Market 2021 | Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Opportunities and Forecast 2026

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal