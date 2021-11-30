Ablation Devices Market 2021 | Size, Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Ablation Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the global ablation devices market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2021-2026.

Ablation devices refer to minimally invasive (MI) medical instruments utilized for the excision or removal of abnormal body tissues for therapeutic purposes. Their commonly used variants include fluid-cooled, temperature-controlled, robotic catheter manipulation and laser ablators, balloon ablation devices, tissue contact and spray probes, etc. These devices operate using various technologies, such as hydrothermal, laser, cryoablation, microwave, ultrasound, etc. They find extensive applications in treating different disorders, including oncological, ophthalmological, gynecological, urological, cardiovascular, etc., as well as in managing several chronic diseases, removing kidney stones and cancerous tumors, managing chronic neck, lower back, and arthritis pain, etc.

Market Trends

The surging prevalence of life-threatening diseases, such as cancer, atrial fibrillation, chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), etc., is among the primary factors driving the ablation devices market. Moreover, the growing public awareness towards the increasing availability of effective ablation procedures is further augmenting the product demand. Additionally, the rising adoption of electrophysiology to remove abnormal tissues that cause irregular heart rhythms or cardiac arrhythmia is bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, the development of various innovative products, such as next-generation ablation devices with robotic navigation systems, is also catalyzing the global market. Besides this, the introduction of non-thermal, non-tumescent, and non-sclerosant endovenous variants for effectively treating superficial vein reflux is expected to stimulate the ablation devices market over the forecasted period.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Abbott Laboratories

Angio Dynamics Inc.

AtriCure Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

CONMED Corporation

Elekta AB (publ)

Johnson Johnson

Medtronic plc

Olympus Corporation

Smith Nephew plc.

The report has segmented the market based on device technology, application and end user.

Breakup by Device Technology:

Radiofrequency Devices

Laser/Light Ablation

Ultrasound Devices

Cryoablation Devices

Others

Breakup by Application:

Cancer Treatment

Cardiovascular Disease Treatment

Ophthalmologic Treatment

Gynecological Treatment

Urological Treatment

Cosmetic Surgery

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

