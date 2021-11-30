Microbiome Sequencing Services Market 2021 | Opportunities, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Microbiome Sequencing Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the global microbiome sequencing services market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 21% during 2021-2026.

Microbiome sequencing services aid in determining the function of the microbiome in human health and disease pathogenesis by utilizing next-generation sequencing (NGS) instruments. They primarily include functional profiling, alpha-diversity, beta-diversity, virulence factor identification, LEfSe biomarker discovery, clustering heatmap, etc. These services offer comprehensive bioinformatics and statistical analyses in an interactive and user-friendly report, along with faster and more accurate classification compared to conventional identification methods, such as cloning and culturing.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/microbiome-sequencing-services-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The expanding pharmaceutical sector across the globe is among the key factors driving the microbiome sequencing services market. Moreover, the rising prevalence of colorectal cancer (CRC) owing to various factors, including the increasing occurrences of inflammatory intestinal conditions and consumption diets with low fiber and high fat content, is further stimulating the market growth. Apart from this, the escalating demand for early disease detection and diagnosis is further augmenting the global market. Furthermore, the growing applications of microbiome sequencing services in academia and research institutes for protein and small molecule analysis are catalyzing the product demand. Additionally, microbiome content is widely gaining traction as a biomarker for different diseases owing to faster and cost-effective sequencing platforms and data analysis pipelines, which is propelling the market. Besides this, the increasing focus on customizing gut microbial consortia to develop advanced individualized medicine, coupled with advancements in genomic research, are expected to drive the microbiome sequencing services market over the forecasted period.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

BaseClear B.V.

Clinical-Microbiomics A/S

Diversigen Inc (OraSure Technologies Inc.)

Mérieux NutriSciences

Metabiomics Corporation (BioSpherex LLC)

Microbiome Insights Inc.

Microbiome Therapeutics LLC

Molecular Research LP

Molzym GmbH Co. KG

Resphera Biosciences LLC

Shanghai Realbio Technology (RBT) Co. Ltd.

Zymo Research Corporation.

Ask Customization and Browse full report with TOC List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3mzFBnk

The report has segmented the market based on technology, research type, laboratory type, application and end user.

Breakup by Technology:

Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

Sequencing by Ligation (SBL)

Pyrosequencing

Sanger Sequencing

Others

Breakup by Research Type:

Outsourced Research

Internal Research

Breakup by Laboratory Type:

Dry Labs

Wet Labs

Breakup by Application:

Shotgun Sequencing

Targeted Gene Sequencing

RNA Sequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing

Others

Breakup by End User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research and Academic Institutes

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Browse Other Reports by IMARC Group:

Data Wrangling Market Report 2021 | Share, Growth, Size, Trends, Demand and Forecast 2026

Anti-Rheumatics Market Report 2021 | Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand and Forecast 2026

Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Market Report 2021 | Demand, Share, Trends, Size, Growth and Forecast 2026

Auto Dimming Mirror Market Report 2021 | Demand, Growth, Share, Size, Trends and Forecast 2026

Security Testing Market Report 2021 | Demand, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026

Ablation Devices Market Report 2021 | Demand, Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2026

Anticoagulants Market Report 2021 | Demand, Share, Growth, Trends, Size and Forecast 2026

Patient Handling Equipment Market Report 2021 | Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Trends and Forecast 2026

Intraoperative Imaging Market Report 2021 | Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026

Metal Foil Tapes Market 2021 | Size, Growth, Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2026

Managed Print Services Market 2021 | Growth, Size, Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2026

App Analytics Market 2021 | Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Opportunities and Forecast 2026

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal