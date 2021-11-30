MRI Metal Detector Market Comprehensive Growth, Research Statistics, Business Strategy, 2021 Global Size, Industry Trends, Revenue, Future Scope and Outlook 2027

MRI Metal Detector Market size was valued at US$ 180 Mn. in 2019 and expected to reach US$ 550.6 Mn. by 2027 at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period.

MRI Metal Detector Market Overview:

MRI Metal Detector Market comprises a broad presentation of past data as well as current and future system, constraint, and improvement requirements. The study contains in-depth information on the key factors influencing the growth of the fuel market.

MRI or magnetic resonance imaging is extensively used in diagnosing internal disease or organ failure. Moreover, metal detectors use magnetic resonance technology to aid in detecting metals and artifacts in archaeological sites by using Earth’s magnetic field. MRI ferromagnetic metal detectors have discriminating FMDS technology for ease of operation. Active and passive detection of metals is screened using the product as per the accordance of the end-users viz. healthcare, security, and others. The global MRI metal detector market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 15% during the forecast period owing to increasing applications of the system across the globe.

Increasing need for ferromagnetic substance detection across various security checkpoints and need for detection of medical equipment and magnetic implants in the body across the healthcare sector are the key demand drivers in the market. In addition, the high approachability of MRI scanners across the globe is driving the market growth. According to Medical Science and Research Association, MRI metal detectors accounted for approximately 70% of market share in terms of unit consumption for the healthcare sector as demand for metal detectors are increasing in the surgery scenario as well as medical science technologies.

MRI Metal Detector Market Scope: