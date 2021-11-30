Auto Dimming Mirror Market 2021 | Opportunities, Size, Industry Trends, Growth and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Auto Dimming Mirror Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity 2021-2026“, The global auto dimming mirror market exhibited XX growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Auto dimming mirror is an automotive mirror that controls and eliminates glares caused by the headlights of a tailing vehicle. It improves the visibility of drivers and facilitates safety throughout the drive. Auto dimming mirror consists of sensors that help in detecting the lights and eradicating the glare by darkening the mirror. The sensors in the mirror generate electric charge through a low voltage power supply in the mirror. The mirror also absorbs and reflects light when an electric voltage is passed through it. As a result, the auto dimming mirror forms an integral part of the vehicle, providing a wide variety of features such as a microphone, compass and safety camera systems.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/auto-dimming-mirror-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The global market is primarily driven by the rapid growth of the automotive industry and increasing preference for luxury and semi-luxury vehicles. The growing awareness among the masses regarding the safety of passengers and the vehicle is also propelling the product demands. They assist the drivers in maintaining a clear field view of the road and prevent accidents. In addition to this, various OEMs are launching new variants in mirrors with advanced features, such as blind-spot detection, parking and lighting assistance, Bluetooth connectivity, and navigation and temperature displays, for driver assistance. Furthermore, research and development (RD) activities have introduced cloud- and IoT-based auto dimming mirrors, which is expected to influence the market growth in the upcoming years.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Ficosa International SA (Panasonic Corporation)

FLABEG AUTOMOTIVE GLASS GROUP GMBH

Gentex Corporation

Honda Lock Mfg. Co. Ltd. (Honda Motor Company Ltd)

Konview Electronics Corporation Limited

Magna International Inc.

Murakami Corporation

SAMVARDHANA MOTHERSON GROUP

Shenzhen Germid Co. Ltd.

TOKAIRIKA CO LTD.

Ask Customization and Browse full report with TOC List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2VInTmO

Our report has categorized the market based on application, vehicle type and fuel type.

Breakup by Application:

Inside Rear-View Mirror

Outside Rear-View Mirror

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Breakup by Fuel Type:

ICE

Hybrid

Electric

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Browse Other Reports by IMARC Group:

Data Wrangling Market Report 2021 | Share, Growth, Size, Trends, Demand and Forecast 2026

Anti-Rheumatics Market Report 2021 | Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand and Forecast 2026

Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Market Report 2021 | Demand, Share, Trends, Size, Growth and Forecast 2026

Security Testing Market Report 2021 | Demand, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026

Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Report 2021 | Demand, Share, Growth, Size, Trends and Forecast 2026

Ablation Devices Market Report 2021 | Demand, Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2026

Anticoagulants Market Report 2021 | Demand, Share, Growth, Trends, Size and Forecast 2026

Patient Handling Equipment Market Report 2021 | Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Trends and Forecast 2026

Intraoperative Imaging Market Report 2021 | Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026

Metal Foil Tapes Market 2021 | Size, Growth, Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2026

Managed Print Services Market 2021 | Growth, Size, Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2026

App Analytics Market 2021 | Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Opportunities and Forecast 2026

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal