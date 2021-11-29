Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Industry Analysis, Statistics worldwide 2027 | Veplas, Enduro Composites, Harwal Group, Graphite India

“

A newly published report titled “(Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Veplas, Enduro Composites, Harwal Group, Graphite India, Saudi Arabian Amiantit, Sarplast, Composite Pipes Industry, HOBAS, Dubai Pipes Factory, Fibrex, Future Pipe Industries

Market Segmentation by Product:

Epoxy

Polyester

Vinyl Ester



Market Segmentation by Application:

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Wastewater Treatment

Irrigation

Water Supply



The Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe

1.2 Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Epoxy

1.2.3 Polyester

1.2.4 Vinyl Ester

1.3 Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Oil & Gas

1.3.3 Chemicals

1.3.4 Wastewater Treatment

1.3.5 Irrigation

1.3.6 Water Supply

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production

3.4.1 North America Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production

3.5.1 Europe Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production

3.6.1 China Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production

3.7.1 Japan Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Veplas

7.1.1 Veplas Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Corporation Information

7.1.2 Veplas Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Veplas Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Veplas Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Veplas Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Enduro Composites

7.2.1 Enduro Composites Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Corporation Information

7.2.2 Enduro Composites Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Enduro Composites Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Enduro Composites Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Enduro Composites Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Harwal Group

7.3.1 Harwal Group Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Corporation Information

7.3.2 Harwal Group Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Harwal Group Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Harwal Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Harwal Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Graphite India

7.4.1 Graphite India Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Corporation Information

7.4.2 Graphite India Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Graphite India Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Graphite India Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Graphite India Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Saudi Arabian Amiantit

7.5.1 Saudi Arabian Amiantit Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Corporation Information

7.5.2 Saudi Arabian Amiantit Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Saudi Arabian Amiantit Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Saudi Arabian Amiantit Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Saudi Arabian Amiantit Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Sarplast

7.6.1 Sarplast Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Corporation Information

7.6.2 Sarplast Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Sarplast Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Sarplast Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Sarplast Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Composite Pipes Industry

7.7.1 Composite Pipes Industry Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Corporation Information

7.7.2 Composite Pipes Industry Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Composite Pipes Industry Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Composite Pipes Industry Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Composite Pipes Industry Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 HOBAS

7.8.1 HOBAS Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Corporation Information

7.8.2 HOBAS Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Product Portfolio

7.8.3 HOBAS Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 HOBAS Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 HOBAS Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Dubai Pipes Factory

7.9.1 Dubai Pipes Factory Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Corporation Information

7.9.2 Dubai Pipes Factory Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Dubai Pipes Factory Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Dubai Pipes Factory Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Dubai Pipes Factory Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Fibrex

7.10.1 Fibrex Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Corporation Information

7.10.2 Fibrex Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Fibrex Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Fibrex Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Fibrex Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Future Pipe Industries

7.11.1 Future Pipe Industries Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Corporation Information

7.11.2 Future Pipe Industries Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Future Pipe Industries Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Future Pipe Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Future Pipe Industries Recent Developments/Updates

8 Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe

8.4 Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Distributors List

9.3 Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Industry Trends

10.2 Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Growth Drivers

10.3 Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Market Challenges

10.4 Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”