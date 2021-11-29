Sodium Vapor Lamps Market Share, Growth, Statistics, by Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast to 2027 | GE, Koninklijke Philips, Larson Electronics, Lithonia Lighting

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Sodium Vapor Lamps Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sodium Vapor Lamps report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sodium Vapor Lamps market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sodium Vapor Lamps market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sodium Vapor Lamps market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sodium Vapor Lamps market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sodium Vapor Lamps market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

GE, Koninklijke Philips, Larson Electronics, Lithonia Lighting, Litetronics International, Bulbrite, Surya Roshni, OSRAM GmbH, Feit Electric, CG, Contrac Lighting, Halonix, Havells, PIAA, EYE Lighting, Acuity Brands Lighting, NVC Lighting, USHIO America

Market Segmentation by Product:

High Pressure Sodium Lamp

Low Pressure Sodium Lamp



Market Segmentation by Application:

Street Lamp

Stage Light



The Sodium Vapor Lamps Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sodium Vapor Lamps market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sodium Vapor Lamps market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Sodium Vapor Lamps market expansion?

What will be the global Sodium Vapor Lamps market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Sodium Vapor Lamps market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Sodium Vapor Lamps market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Sodium Vapor Lamps market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Sodium Vapor Lamps market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Sodium Vapor Lamps Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sodium Vapor Lamps

1.2 Sodium Vapor Lamps Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sodium Vapor Lamps Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 High Pressure Sodium Lamp

1.2.3 Low Pressure Sodium Lamp

1.3 Sodium Vapor Lamps Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Sodium Vapor Lamps Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Street Lamp

1.3.3 Stage Light

1.4 Global Sodium Vapor Lamps Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Sodium Vapor Lamps Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Sodium Vapor Lamps Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Sodium Vapor Lamps Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Sodium Vapor Lamps Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sodium Vapor Lamps Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Sodium Vapor Lamps Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Sodium Vapor Lamps Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Sodium Vapor Lamps Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Sodium Vapor Lamps Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sodium Vapor Lamps Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Sodium Vapor Lamps Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Sodium Vapor Lamps Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Sodium Vapor Lamps Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Sodium Vapor Lamps Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Sodium Vapor Lamps Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Sodium Vapor Lamps Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Sodium Vapor Lamps Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Sodium Vapor Lamps Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Sodium Vapor Lamps Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Sodium Vapor Lamps Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Sodium Vapor Lamps Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Sodium Vapor Lamps Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Sodium Vapor Lamps Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Sodium Vapor Lamps Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Sodium Vapor Lamps Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Sodium Vapor Lamps Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Sodium Vapor Lamps Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Sodium Vapor Lamps Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Sodium Vapor Lamps Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Sodium Vapor Lamps Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Sodium Vapor Lamps Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Sodium Vapor Lamps Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Sodium Vapor Lamps Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Sodium Vapor Lamps Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Sodium Vapor Lamps Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Sodium Vapor Lamps Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Sodium Vapor Lamps Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Sodium Vapor Lamps Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 GE

6.1.1 GE Corporation Information

6.1.2 GE Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 GE Sodium Vapor Lamps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 GE Sodium Vapor Lamps Product Portfolio

6.1.5 GE Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Koninklijke Philips

6.2.1 Koninklijke Philips Corporation Information

6.2.2 Koninklijke Philips Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Koninklijke Philips Sodium Vapor Lamps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Koninklijke Philips Sodium Vapor Lamps Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Koninklijke Philips Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Larson Electronics

6.3.1 Larson Electronics Corporation Information

6.3.2 Larson Electronics Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Larson Electronics Sodium Vapor Lamps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Larson Electronics Sodium Vapor Lamps Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Larson Electronics Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Lithonia Lighting

6.4.1 Lithonia Lighting Corporation Information

6.4.2 Lithonia Lighting Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Lithonia Lighting Sodium Vapor Lamps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Lithonia Lighting Sodium Vapor Lamps Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Lithonia Lighting Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Litetronics International

6.5.1 Litetronics International Corporation Information

6.5.2 Litetronics International Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Litetronics International Sodium Vapor Lamps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Litetronics International Sodium Vapor Lamps Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Litetronics International Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Bulbrite

6.6.1 Bulbrite Corporation Information

6.6.2 Bulbrite Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Bulbrite Sodium Vapor Lamps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Bulbrite Sodium Vapor Lamps Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Bulbrite Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Surya Roshni

6.6.1 Surya Roshni Corporation Information

6.6.2 Surya Roshni Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Surya Roshni Sodium Vapor Lamps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Surya Roshni Sodium Vapor Lamps Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Surya Roshni Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 OSRAM GmbH

6.8.1 OSRAM GmbH Corporation Information

6.8.2 OSRAM GmbH Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 OSRAM GmbH Sodium Vapor Lamps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 OSRAM GmbH Sodium Vapor Lamps Product Portfolio

6.8.5 OSRAM GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Feit Electric

6.9.1 Feit Electric Corporation Information

6.9.2 Feit Electric Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Feit Electric Sodium Vapor Lamps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Feit Electric Sodium Vapor Lamps Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Feit Electric Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 CG

6.10.1 CG Corporation Information

6.10.2 CG Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 CG Sodium Vapor Lamps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 CG Sodium Vapor Lamps Product Portfolio

6.10.5 CG Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Contrac Lighting

6.11.1 Contrac Lighting Corporation Information

6.11.2 Contrac Lighting Sodium Vapor Lamps Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Contrac Lighting Sodium Vapor Lamps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Contrac Lighting Sodium Vapor Lamps Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Contrac Lighting Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Halonix

6.12.1 Halonix Corporation Information

6.12.2 Halonix Sodium Vapor Lamps Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Halonix Sodium Vapor Lamps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Halonix Sodium Vapor Lamps Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Halonix Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Havells

6.13.1 Havells Corporation Information

6.13.2 Havells Sodium Vapor Lamps Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Havells Sodium Vapor Lamps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Havells Sodium Vapor Lamps Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Havells Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 PIAA

6.14.1 PIAA Corporation Information

6.14.2 PIAA Sodium Vapor Lamps Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 PIAA Sodium Vapor Lamps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 PIAA Sodium Vapor Lamps Product Portfolio

6.14.5 PIAA Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 EYE Lighting

6.15.1 EYE Lighting Corporation Information

6.15.2 EYE Lighting Sodium Vapor Lamps Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 EYE Lighting Sodium Vapor Lamps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 EYE Lighting Sodium Vapor Lamps Product Portfolio

6.15.5 EYE Lighting Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Acuity Brands Lighting

6.16.1 Acuity Brands Lighting Corporation Information

6.16.2 Acuity Brands Lighting Sodium Vapor Lamps Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Acuity Brands Lighting Sodium Vapor Lamps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Acuity Brands Lighting Sodium Vapor Lamps Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Acuity Brands Lighting Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 NVC Lighting

6.17.1 NVC Lighting Corporation Information

6.17.2 NVC Lighting Sodium Vapor Lamps Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 NVC Lighting Sodium Vapor Lamps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 NVC Lighting Sodium Vapor Lamps Product Portfolio

6.17.5 NVC Lighting Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 USHIO America

6.18.1 USHIO America Corporation Information

6.18.2 USHIO America Sodium Vapor Lamps Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 USHIO America Sodium Vapor Lamps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 USHIO America Sodium Vapor Lamps Product Portfolio

6.18.5 USHIO America Recent Developments/Updates

7 Sodium Vapor Lamps Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Sodium Vapor Lamps Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Sodium Vapor Lamps

7.4 Sodium Vapor Lamps Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Sodium Vapor Lamps Distributors List

8.3 Sodium Vapor Lamps Customers

9 Sodium Vapor Lamps Market Dynamics

9.1 Sodium Vapor Lamps Industry Trends

9.2 Sodium Vapor Lamps Growth Drivers

9.3 Sodium Vapor Lamps Market Challenges

9.4 Sodium Vapor Lamps Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Sodium Vapor Lamps Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Sodium Vapor Lamps by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sodium Vapor Lamps by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Sodium Vapor Lamps Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Sodium Vapor Lamps by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sodium Vapor Lamps by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Sodium Vapor Lamps Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Sodium Vapor Lamps by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sodium Vapor Lamps by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”