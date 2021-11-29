North America Digital Transformation Market : By Key Suppliers and Forecast 2027 By IBM Corporation, Accenture, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation

Digital transformation market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 166.07 Bn in 2017 to US$ 757.63 Bn by the year 2025. This represents a CAGR of 22.1% from the year 2018 to 2025.

According to The Business Market Insights North America Digital Transformation Market report 2025, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The North America Digital Transformation Market Research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the North America Digital Transformation Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Some of the companies competing in the North America Digital Transformation Market are

IBM Corporation

Accenture

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Capgemini

Adobe Systems

Google, Inc.

Dell, Inc.

cognizant technology solutions corporation

With the adoption of digital solutions, organizations are being able to reach maximum number of end-users. This is due to rising adoption of smart devices including, tablets and smartphones globally, as well as increasing penetration of internet services. Over the past few years, there has been a significant growth in the number of smartphone and internet users, in the developing and emerging countries. This is attributed to the constantly decreasing prices of internet and smart devices as well as rising affordability of people in these countries. Digital solutions has created a potential for companies to reach a huge mass of audience worldwide. For instance, Uber and Lyft, on-demand transportation companies, utilized digital platform and earned a huge success.

The report scrutinizes different business approaches and frameworks that pave the way for success in businesses. The report used expert techniques for analyzing the North America Digital Transformation Market; it also offers an examination of the regional market. To make the report more potent and easy to understand, it consists of infographics and diagrams. Furthermore, it has different policies and development plans which are presented in summary. It analyzes the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market.

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the regional North America Digital Transformation Market based on application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritty of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also addresses political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.

