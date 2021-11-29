South America Retail Execution Software Market Impact Analysis of Covid-19 is projected to reach US$ 34.30 million by 2027 with CAGR of 9.2 %|Business Market Insights

The retail execution software market in SAM is expected to grow from US$ 19.45 million in 2019 to US$ 34.30 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Historically, SAM has been one of the world’s most economically diverse continents. Wealthier nations such as Uruguay and Chile have a per capita GDP comparable with a few of the mid-ranked EU countries. Colombia and Brazil are rapidly evolving into a digital economy, while Chile has been ranked among the top countries embracing digitization and innovation and is considered a “standout” country. This digital transformation would provide new opportunities for the software retail execution market companies in the region.

SAM Retail Execution Software Market Segmentation

SAM Retail Execution Software Market – By Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

SAM Retail Execution Software Market – By Application

Retail Operations

Field Service Management

Mobile Forms Automation

Field Sales

Trade Promotion Management

Employee Engagement

Others

