Poultry Diagnostics Market Report 2021 | Share, Size, Growth, Trends, Demand and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Poultry Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity 2021-2026“, the global poultry diagnostics market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026.

Poultry diagnostics refers to the technique utilized to identify numerous diseases present in poultry, including chronic respiratory disease (CRD), Newcastle disease (ND), avian influenza (AI), chicken anemia, etc. These diseases can occur owing to the inadequate nutritious feeding of poultry birds or the lack of proper care and management. As a result, diagnosis of poultry diseases is highly recommended. It depends on identifying vital organs, body structure, disease symptoms, etc. Poultry diagnostics offers various services, such as necropsy examination, bacteriology, pathology, toxicology, etc. It also aids in quality assurance testing of incoming feed ingredients, preventing infection, food infectivity, etc.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/poultry-diagnostics-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The growing consumption of animal-derived products, coupled with the increasing concerns towards food security, are driving the global poultry diagnostics market. Furthermore, numerous government bodies across countries are implementing stringent health and food safety standards, which are further bolstering the product demand. Besides this, various international organizations are undertaking initiatives and launching campaigns to generate awareness towards infectious diseases among poultry farmers. Additionally, with the introduction of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) tests with high accuracy and cost efficiency, several key players are developing better testing tools and point-of-care (POC) diagnostics for newer ailments. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the poultry diagnostics market in the coming years.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

AgroBioTek Laboratories

BioChek BV

Bionote Co. Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

MEGACOR Diagnostik GmbH

QIAGEN N.V

Royal GD

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Zoetis Inc.

Ask Customization and Browse full report with TOC List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3jfk6pL

The report has segmented the market based on disease type, test type and service.

Breakup by Disease Type:

Avian Influenza

Avian Salmonellosis

Avian Mycoplasmosis

Infectious Bronchitis

Infectious Bursal Disease

Newcastle Disease

Chicken Anemia

Others

Breakup by Test Type:

ELISA test

PCR Test

Others

Breakup by Service:

Bacteriology

Parasitology

Virology

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Browse Other Reports by IMARC Group:

Embedded Analytics Market Report 2021 | Size, Growth, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Epoxy Curing Agent Market Report 2021 | Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Sleepwear Market Report 2021 | Share, Size, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Smart Robot Market Report 2021 | Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Social and Emotional Learning Market Report 2021 | Analysis, Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast 2026

Pet Insurance Market Research Report 2022 | Share, Size, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2027

Acrylic Resin Market Research Report 2022 | Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Overview and Forecast 2027

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Research Report 2022 | Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast 2027

Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Market Research Report 2022 | Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2027

Social Robots Market Research Report 2022 | Size, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2027

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal