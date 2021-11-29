Smart Stadium Market Report 2021 | Growth, Share, Size, Trends, Demand and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Smart Stadium Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the global smart stadium market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 21% during 2021-2026.

Smart stadiums rely on automated technologies to offer updated information, special offers, bathroom location, seat upgradation, and parking availability. They utilize data analytics software, which helps personalize the fan experience via loyalty programs. The software also assists in navigating through the crowd faster. At present, there is a rise in the demand for smart stadiums worldwide on account of the rising popularity of sports and entertainment events.

Market Trends

The increasing demand for a hassle-free stadium experience represents one of the key factors impelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, leading players are providing sophisticated services to compete against at-home experience or entertainment systems. As a result, they are designing state-of-the-art stadiums with big screens, interactive seats, and augmented reality (AR). Moreover, due to rising environmental concerns among individuals, these players are launching smart stadium infrastructures that aid in conserving energy, reducing maintenance costs, and minimizing the number of operational staff required.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Cisco Systems Inc.

GP Smart Stadium

Honeywell International Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Johnson Controls International

NEC Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Schneider Electric SE

Tech Mahindra Limited (Mahindra Group)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.

The report has segmented the market based on component, deployment model and application.

Breakup by Component:

Software

Services

Breakup by Deployment Model:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Application:

Digital Content Management

Stadium and Public Security

Building Automation Management

Event Management

Crowd Management

Network Management

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

