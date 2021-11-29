Europe Vegan Cheese Market is expected to reach US$ 1711.82 million by 2027 with CAGR of 7.2% | DAIYA FOODS INC., FIELD ROAST
The Vegan Cheese market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 989.05 million in 2019 to US$ 1711.82 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.
European continent comprises several developed and developing economies such as Germany, France, Italy, UK, and Russia, among others. Transforming lifestyle trends concerning the food and beverage industry has had a noteworthy influence on the vegan cheese market in Europe. The market for vegan cheese in Europe is witnessing growth owing to the presence of well-established players such as Daiya Foods Inc., Field Roast, Follow Your Heart, Nush Foods, and others in this region.
Major Key Players Covered in this Report:
- DAIYA FOODS INC.
- FIELD ROAST
- FOLLOW YOUR HEART
- NUSH FOODS
Europe Vegan Cheese Market Segmentation
Europe Vegan Cheese market, by Product Type
- Mozzarella
- Parmesan
- Cheddar
- Cream Cheese
- Ricotta
- Others
Europe Vegan Cheese market, by Form
- Slices
- Diced/Cubes
- Shredded
- Blocks
- Spreads
- Others
Europe Vegan Cheese market – by Source
- Almond Milk
- Soy Milk
- Coconut Milk
- Cashew Milk
- Others
Europe Vegan Cheese market – by Distribution Channel
- Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Online
- Others
