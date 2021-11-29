Europe Vegan Cheese Market is expected to reach US$ 1711.82 million by 2027 with CAGR of 7.2% | DAIYA FOODS INC., FIELD ROAST

The Vegan Cheese market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 989.05 million in 2019 to US$ 1711.82 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.

European continent comprises several developed and developing economies such as Germany, France, Italy, UK, and Russia, among others. Transforming lifestyle trends concerning the food and beverage industry has had a noteworthy influence on the vegan cheese market in Europe. The market for vegan cheese in Europe is witnessing growth owing to the presence of well-established players such as Daiya Foods Inc., Field Roast, Follow Your Heart, Nush Foods, and others in this region.

Major Key Players Covered in this Report:

DAIYA FOODS INC.

FIELD ROAST

FOLLOW YOUR HEART

NUSH FOODS

Europe Vegan Cheese Market Segmentation

Europe Vegan Cheese market, by Product Type

Mozzarella

Parmesan

Cheddar

Cream Cheese

Ricotta

Others

Europe Vegan Cheese market, by Form

Slices

Diced/Cubes

Shredded

Blocks

Spreads

Others

Europe Vegan Cheese market – by Source

Almond Milk

Soy Milk

Coconut Milk

Cashew Milk

Others

Europe Vegan Cheese market – by Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

Reasons to Buy Report

Understand the Europe Vegan Cheese market landscape and identify segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return

Stay ahead of the race by comprehending the ever-changing competitive market landscape in Europe

Efficiently plan mergers and acquisitions, and partnership deals in the Europe Vegan Cheese market by identifying market segments with the most promising probable sales

Take knowledgeable business decisions from perceptive and comprehensive analysis of performance of various market segments

Obtain market revenue forecast for market by various segments for the period 2019–2027

