Europe Autonomous Navigation Market to See Huge Growth in Future by 2020-2027 | Leading Key Vendors BlueBotics SA, Collins Aerospace
The autonomous navigation market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 138.3 million in 2019 to US$ 243.4 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2027.
Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) have been designed and developed for military and civilian applications. . At present, the defense industry is considered a prime market for UAVs and is expected to be a major industry for the adoption of UAVs in coming days. These vehicles are widely used for fighter combat, surveillance, aircraft carrier operations, stealth missions, and military communications applications. The drone technology is interdisciplinary with the integration of aerospace structures, telemetry, electronics, and other components.
Get Sample Copy of this Europe Autonomous Navigation Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00018151
Major key players covered in this report: BlueBotics SA, Brain Corporation, Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies Corporation Company, FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD, KINEXON, Kollmorgen, KONGSBERG, Trimble Inc.
Europe Autonomous navigation Market Segmentation
Europe Autonomous navigation Market – By Solution
- Sensing System
- Navigation System
- Processing Unit
- Software
Europe Autonomous navigation Market – By Application
- Commercial
- Defense
Europe Autonomous navigation Market – By Vehicle Type
- AGVs
- Mobile Robots
- UUVs
- Drones
- Others
Europe Autonomous navigation Market – By Platform
- Land
- Marine
- Space
Order a Copy of this Europe Autonomous Navigation Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00018151
Reasons to buy report
- To understand the Europe autonomous navigation market landscape and identify market segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return
- Stay ahead of the race by comprehending the ever-changing competitive landscape for Europe autonomous navigation market
- Efficiently plan M&A and partnership deals in Europe autonomous navigation market by identifying market segments with the most promising probable sales
- Helps to take knowledgeable business decisions from perceptive and comprehensive analysis of market performance of various segment form Europe autonomous navigation market
- Obtain market revenue forecast for market by various segments from 2020-2027 in Europe region.
About Us:
Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.
Contact US:
Business Market Insights
Phone: +442081254005
E-Mail ID: [email protected]
Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/
LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/