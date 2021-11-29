Europe Autonomous Navigation Market to See Huge Growth in Future by 2020-2027 | Leading Key Vendors BlueBotics SA, Collins Aerospace

The autonomous navigation market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 138.3 million in 2019 to US$ 243.4 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) have been designed and developed for military and civilian applications. . At present, the defense industry is considered a prime market for UAVs and is expected to be a major industry for the adoption of UAVs in coming days. These vehicles are widely used for fighter combat, surveillance, aircraft carrier operations, stealth missions, and military communications applications. The drone technology is interdisciplinary with the integration of aerospace structures, telemetry, electronics, and other components.

Get Sample Copy of this Europe Autonomous Navigation Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00018151

Major key players covered in this report: BlueBotics SA, Brain Corporation, Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies Corporation Company, FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD, KINEXON, Kollmorgen, KONGSBERG, Trimble Inc.

Europe Autonomous navigation Market Segmentation

Europe Autonomous navigation Market – By Solution

Sensing System

Navigation System

Processing Unit

Software

Europe Autonomous navigation Market – By Application

Commercial

Defense

Europe Autonomous navigation Market – By Vehicle Type

AGVs

Mobile Robots

UUVs

Drones

Others

Europe Autonomous navigation Market – By Platform

Land

Marine

Space

Order a Copy of this Europe Autonomous Navigation Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00018151

Reasons to buy report

To understand the Europe autonomous navigation market landscape and identify market segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return

Stay ahead of the race by comprehending the ever-changing competitive landscape for Europe autonomous navigation market

Efficiently plan M&A and partnership deals in Europe autonomous navigation market by identifying market segments with the most promising probable sales

Helps to take knowledgeable business decisions from perceptive and comprehensive analysis of market performance of various segment form Europe autonomous navigation market

Obtain market revenue forecast for market by various segments from 2020-2027 in Europe region.

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/