Algae Products Market Report 2021 | Size, Growth, Share, Trends, Demand and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Algae Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity 2021-2026“, the global algae products market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Algae products refer to the essential sources of minerals, vitamins, fatty acids, etc., that are widely utilized in the preparation of dietary supplements. They have numerous beneficial properties, including being antioxidant, antihypertensive, anticoagulant, antiproliferative, immunostimulatory, etc. These products help in increasing dopamine, preventing diseases, healing wounds, promoting healthy skin, etc. Moreover, algae products find extensive applications in food products and beverages as stabilizers, emulsifiers, thickeners, main ingredients, flavoring agents, etc.

Market Trends

The elevating global population levels, coupled with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, are among the primary factors driving the algae products market. Moreover, the changing consumer lifestyles and the rising popularity of healthy food products and dietary supplements are further augmenting the market growth. Besides this, algae products are being increasingly used in the sequestering and removing of pollutants, such as nutrients, heavy metals, xenobiotics, etc., from wastewater. Additionally, their surging adoption in the beauty and personal care sector for detoxifying, cleansing, and toning the skin, as well as for improving skin elasticity and suppleness, aiding the renewal of damaged skin cells, etc., is bolstering the product demand. Furthermore, due to their abundant, resilient, and cost-effective nature, they are being utilized in biologic drugs across the globe, which is also stimulating the market. Apart from this, the growing product adoption for producing livestock for aquaculture varieties, including fish for cultivation, is expected to catalyze the algae products market over the forecasted period.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

ACCEL Carrageenan Corporation

Algatechnologies Ltd

Algenol

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

BASF SE, Caldic B.V.

Cargill Incorporated

Cellana Inc

Corbion N.V.

Cyanotech Corporation

DuPont de Nemours Inc

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

TBK Manufacturing Corporation.

The report has segmented the market based on type, source, form, distribution channel and application.

Breakup by Type:

Lipids

Carrageenan

Carotenoids

Algal Protein

Alginate

Others

Breakup by Source:

Brown Algae

Blue-Green Algae

Red Algae

Green Algae

Breakup by Form:

Solid

Liquid

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Nutraceuticals and Dietary Supplements

Personal Care

Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

