Beta Glucan Market 2022-2027: Growth, Size, Development Trends, Share and Report Analysis

Beta glucan is a soluble fiber naturally present in the cell walls of bacteria, yeast, fungi, and some plants. It can provide several health benefits, such as lowering blood cholesterol levels, improving glycemic control, and strengthening the immune system. Consequently, it is widely used in the treatment of heart diseases, hypercholesterolemia, eczema, and diabetes.

Market Trends

The global beta glucan market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases on account of population aging and sedentary lifestyles. Beta glucan is known to help the body fight certain common illnesses and strengthen the body’s defenses against the harmful effects of stress. As a result, it is widely used in dietary supplements and functional foods. Apart from this, beta glucan is also used in personal care products like shower gels, shaving creams, and toothpaste on account of its soothing and moisturizing properties. The increasing demand for natural and plant-based products among consumers is further projected to propel the market growth.

American International Chemical LLC (LeBaronBrown Industries LLC)

Beta Bio Technology Sp Z O O

Ceapro Inc.

Garuda International Inc.

Kemin Industries Inc.

Kerry Group plc

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Lallemand Inc.

Lantmännen

Super Beta Glucan Inc.

Tate Lyle plc

Van Wankum Ingredients.

The report has segmented the market based on type, source and industry vertical.

Breakup by Type:

Soluble

Insoluble

Breakup by Source:

Cereal

Mushroom

Yeasts

Seaweed

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

Animal Feed

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

