Social Robots Market 2022: Report Analysis, Share, Growth, Industry Size and Forecast 2027

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Social Robots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, the global social robots market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Social robots are generally deployed in workplaces and shopping malls to interact and communicate with individuals. They are usually equipped with gears, sensors and software that control the movements of the robot. They are designed to perform various functions while offering basic customer services and personal assistance. Apart from this, they are widely used in healthcare and educational institutions in order to improve social interactions and build engagement.

Market Trends

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the information technology (IT) sector. Along with this, continual technological advancements in the sector are creating a positive outlook for the market. For instance, the widespread integration of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) with social robots to facilitate meaningful communication between the robots and individuals is positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, the increasing adoption of social robots for emotional and physical therapy across the healthcare industry has also propelled the market growth. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include rapid digitization and extensive research and development (RD) activities conducted by key players.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

AlterG Inc.

Bionik Laboratories Corp.

Blue Frog Robotics SAS

Blue Ocean Robotics ApS

Embodied Inc.

Furhat Robotics AB

Haapie SAS

Intuition Robotics Ltd

Knightscope Inc

Motorika USA Inc.

MOVIA Robotics Inc.

SoftBank Robotics (SoftBank Group).

The report has segmented the market based on component, technology and end use industry.

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Technology:

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Context Awareness

Natural Language Processing

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Healthcare

Education

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

